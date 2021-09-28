Daughter of Simaria gives unexpected answer to inconvenient fan question

Recently, Simaria’s daughter was by her mother’s side answering fan questions on social media and released an unexpected response! Parental separation can be traumatic for many children, but it doesn’t seem to be the case for 9-year-old daughter Giovanna.

(PHOTO: Reproduction)

A fan asked: “What’s it been like to be single?”. The girl answered, without hesitation: “What do you think? Happy, right, guys!”, let her go. Simaria’s reaction was to laugh a lot at that answer! That’s a good sign, isn’t it? If the daughter perceives happiness in the mother, it is a sign that the child is also very happy.

Check out the video:

After divorce, Simaria appears with a son and says: “My strength”

Recently, singer and sister Simone, Simaria, announced the end of her 14-year marriage to Vicente Escrig. Well, this Friday (27), through Instagram stories, the singer emerged hugging her 5-year-old son Pawel, and revealed that he is her “strength”.

According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, Simaria is relieved, as she could no longer live under the same roof with her then-husband.

(Photo: Reproduction)

Also, she recently posted a video answering some relationship questions, one netizen said she was in doubt as she is with one person but likes another. Simaria, in turn, said: “Ends. There’s no condition, my love, for you to be with someone you don’t like. It’s hard to wake up with someone you love, imagine who you don’t love. You will be happy, woman. You’ll stay with the one you really love.”

Another Simaria fan revealed that her ex is dating someone else, but she still likes him. Simone’s sister replied: “Why did you guys break up? I would love to know. As he’s with someone else and he’s looking for you. It depends if he cheated on you, if he did something wrong to you. But man, if you didn’t have any of that, tell him: Break up with this woman and come to me, because I’m not going to be your other one. If you want me you have to be mine entirely.”

Check out the full video:

Simone reveals how Simaria is after divorce: “She’s strong!”

This Friday (20), Simone speaks for the first time about the separation of Simaria, who ended her 14-year marriage with the Spaniard Vicente Escrig, with whom she has two children.

(PHOTO: Reproduction/Instagram)

Through her social network, the singer expressed support for her sister and said how she is after the end of the union. “She is fine! She is a strong, beautiful woman who deserves all the happiness in the world”, wrote the artist in her stories, answering a question from a fan.

Simaria announced the separation on Monday (16) through his Instagram. In the post, she says that from now on she will be “even happier”.

Simone sends a message to Simaria after the divorce

Simaria went to Instagram to announce the end of her 14-year marriage to the Spaniard Vicente Escrig. Several personalities left messages of support for the singer – including her duo and sister Simone.

In the post of the official announcement of the separation, Simone wrote: “Love you sister”. Fans were delighted with the public statement of support: “This is love, to love our brothers regardless of their decisions”, “She’s lucky to have you” and “Example, you really have to support” were some of the answers left.

The end of Simaria’s marriage is the target of jokes on the duo’s Twitter

After repercussion, the duo’s official Twitter profile decided to play a joke on the subject. “The question about the separation from Simaria is: who will keep the guitar and who will keep the dog”, says the profile, referring to the chorus of My Guitar and Our Dog, one of Simone and Simaria’s biggest hits.

Simaria and Vicente have been together for 14 years and are the parents of two children, Giovanna, age 9, and Pawel, age 5.

The question of separation from Simaria is: who will keep the guitar and who will keep the dog — Simone and Simaria (@SimoneeSimaria) August 16, 2021

Soon after, the account stated that the artist is well and grateful for the support of the fans. “Regardless of the jokes and memes, Simaria is fine! You are getting full support from family and friends. Cycles begin and cycles end. She thanked all the affection she’s been getting on social media and soon she shows up to talk to you guys”, he wrote.