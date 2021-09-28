Deadline for NY doctors and nurses to get vaccinated so they don’t lose their jobs | National Newspaper

In one of the countries that acquired the most doses of vaccine against Covid in the world, it was expected that practically the entire population was already immunized. But only 55% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

The federal government and some states are trying to turn this game around. This Monday (27), President Joe Biden set the example once again taking the booster dose.

In New York State, where more than 60% have already taken both doses, the pressure started by health professionals. 84% of them have already been vaccinated.

From this Monday, doctors, nurses and employees of clinics, hospitals and nursing homes who refuse to take the vaccine will be dismissed and will not even be entitled to unemployment insurance.

Vaccination has become a political issue that opposes the government, the Democratic Party, and the Republican opposition. A survey by the Pew Institute showed that among Democrats, 86 percent of adults had taken at least one dose of the vaccine by August. Among Republicans, they were 60%. And the number of cases and deaths are on the rise in exactly the most republican states.

This is the case in West Virginia, the lowest vaccination rate in the country and the highest rate of hospitalizations.