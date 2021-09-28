Debate between Renato Gaúcho and Renê in Flamengo’s game exposes differences with Jorge Jesus; understand

The video of the technical stop that caught Renato Gaúcho giving instructions to Flamengo’s team, especially to defender Renê, during the match against América-MG, gave new examples of the difference between the coach and his most talked about predecessor, the Portuguese Jorge Jesus. Renato asks if Renê had a good leg, the leg that had been injured, and the player says yes, but that he is overloaded in marking. At the same time, the coach gives a quick orientation and passes on the requests to the other athletes. Most of them about positioning, but without far-fetched tactical explanations.
The image went viral on social networks and comparisons were inevitable. But those who closely follow the current commander’s work and those who lived with Jorge Jesus remember that Renato, unlike the Portuguese, hates to draw attention from his players in public.
More than that, it does not, under any circumstances, show flashy, almost theatrical behavior on the edge of the field. Which explains the apparent recoil upon hearing from Renê that there were two or three players on top of him on the left side. After the episode, in the locker room, there were no raids or warnings.
According to reports from those who live in everyday life, Renato “doesn’t play for the crowd, he doesn’t do it to show up”. Always put your hand over your mouth to charge. Those who suffer most complaints are Gabigol and other attackers, such as Michael. Usually in the technical part. These more out in the open.
tactical questions
Another point, on tactical issues, unites the two coaches. Like Jorge Jesus, Renato doesn’t like to expose ideas about the game publicly. But the way the two coaches think about the strategic work with the Flamengo squad is not the same. Jesus always played with the best team he could, he only took away players who told him that they were unable to play. He listened to the medical department, but risked more, because at the end of 2019 he only disputed the Brazilian Nationals and Libertadores.
Used to three competitions in Brazil during Grêmio’s time, Renato always tries to think ahead. Each championship, in the coach’s view, requires a strategy. Against Grêmio, away from home, Flamengo opened the scoring and killed the game in a few minutes. Because the advantage was a good one for the return game of the Copa do Brasil.
At the Brazilian Nationals, the victories did not come with the same appetite in recent weeks. The coach’s understanding is that the thin or elastic victory is equal, so much so that in the second half of the games the substitutions are more and more constant after the team makes the result. Close to knockout playoffs, even more so.
Renato has received criticisms about disability in the tactical part with irony. He says he doesn’t want to give guns to opponents about what he wants. And he claims to only deal with the matter with his players in training, which is increasingly rare in the face of three tournaments and calls for selections.
Detail: Renato is fully integrated with the concepts of Flamengo’s medical department. You know players can’t take the risk of getting aggravated injuries and staying out any longer. Therefore, at each match, he thinks of the next opponent to arm the team. On training time, on travel, and on what athletes give back. With this, he manages the impressions of everyone around him well. And share the responsibilities.