Default hits 38% of families in Belo Horizonte, says survey – Economy

Economists warn that consumers should plan not to lose control of their budget, since credit cards have one of the highest interest rates in the market (photo: Pixabay)

The most recent data from the Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey (Peic), released by the Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of Minas Gerais (Fecomrcio-MG), shows a still pessimistic scenario about the default of Belo Horizontes during the pandemic.

In September, 38% of the families in the capital have unpaid bills, which represents an increase of 1.7 percentage points compared to August.

The highest result obtained in 2021, the value exceeds that recorded in the same period in 2020, when the index reached 34.6%. Until then, the highest index had been registered in June of last year (41.1%).

The data also showed that 87% of respondents have some doubt, the highest proportion obtained since the beginning of the isolation measures, in March 2020. Until then, the highest rate was registered precisely in August, when 84.8% of the people of Belo Horizonte claimed to have some indebtedness. Of the total, 17.8% have already stated that they are unable to pay.

Among the doubts cited by respondents, the credit card remains the main villain, with 82% of committed consumers. According to Fecomrcio-MG, currently the card is used to pay bills and make purchases in the month.

Economists warn that consumers should plan not to lose control of their budget, since this modality has one of the highest interest rates in the market – on average, 310.99% per year on revolving credit, according to the National Association of Finance, Administration and Accounting Executives (Anefac).

Then come meats (21.9%), overdraft (9.6%), car financing (8.5%), special credit (6.2%) and home financing (5.2%) .

Of people in debt, the survey shows that 46.2% of respondents who earn up to 10 minimum wages have no doubts. For those who earn more than 10 minimum wages, 25.6% said they have doubts, while 74% said that their accounts are up to date.

Elsewhere in the survey, 49.5% of people said they had accounts overdue for more than 90 days. In addition, 28.5% claimed to have unpaid payment slips from one to three months and 22.3% were indebted in the last 30 days.