Defense says that request for obedience prevented medical autonomy

Attorney Bruna Morato, who defends the doctors who denounced the health operator Prevent Senior for using ineffective drugs in the treatment of covid-19, told the newspaper El Pais Brasil that the constant requests for loyalty and obedience within the network prevented the autonomy of professionals. Wanted by UOL, Prevent Senior said it will not rule on the case.

According to a complaint sent to Covid’s CPI, in the Senate, the company allegedly pressured doctors to use the so-called “covid kit” in patients with coronaviruses in a kind of “clinical study” even without authorization that of the competent bodies.

The kit consists of drugs such as chloroquine, azithromycin and ivermectin, ineffective against the disease. The use of these drugs was encouraged indiscriminately by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) throughout the pandemic, contrary to WHO (World Health Organization) guidelines.

Morato will speak tomorrow at Covid’s CPI, in the Senate, six days after the testimony of the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior. She claims she will “bringing the truth” about the case to the collegiate and explained that his clients “love their patients and just want to provide good medical service, work autonomously and give the correct treatment”.

“But from the moment when there is an ingrained concept of loyalty and obedience within an institution like Prevent Senior, there is no autonomy,” said the lawyer to the newspaper El País Brasil.

In addition to Batista Júnior, accused of allegedly embarrassing professionals, according to complaints sent to the CPI, Prevent Senior is also held responsible for hiding the deaths by covid-19 in order to direct the conclusion of the alleged study and have prevented its use of personal protective equipment on your premises.

Prevent Senior’s defense has previously stated that it is a victim of fraud in relation to the suspicions raised by the commission after the disclosure of the dossier with the complaints. The lawyer for the health professionals stated that Prevent “hunted” the whistleblowers and stated that the workers “are being persecuted, stigmatized and disqualified”.

Morato also told the newspaper that in March 2020 she began to receive information about the use of ineffective medications at Prevent and she said it took time “to believe and understand the story”.

“Obviously I had to ask for evidence, documents. I looked for patients to check the complaints. Things were happening like a snowball. Everything was double-checked,” he says.

Defense denies Prevent’s accusations

The lawyer denies the operator’s accusation that the complaining professionals accessed the data of patients who were not under their care, which would be classified as an infraction.

Last week, the CPI approved the request for access to the complete medical records of the physician Anthony Wong and of Regina Hang, mother of the pocket-year businessman Luciano Hang, who will also testify this week. Both died in the pandemic and the suspicion is that it was covid-19, although the death certificates do not mention this cause, according to documents obtained by the senators in the commission. They had been admitted to establishments under the responsibility of Prevent Senior.

“When patients with a certain notoriety are hospitalized and are treated by a group of doctors, this same group of professionals passes information to their colleagues”, claimed the defense of the professionals. “Regardless of access to the medical record, doctors begin to comment among themselves that so-and-so has evolved in such a way, he is taking this medication.”

Morato also stated that Prevent does not know exactly who the 12 whistleblowers are and only “intuits” the names. The lawyer’s explanation refutes Batista Júnior’s statement to the CPI that these professionals are “doctors [que] they were excluded from the company due to serious ethical and moral failures, such as invasion of medical records and inadequate treatment of patients, many of them with complaints about compliance”.

The defense also explained that the conversations and text messages attached to the dossier, initially released by GloboNews channel, were made available in full, without any cutting or editing.

*With information from Hanrrikson de Andrade, Luciana Amaral and Thaís Augusto, from UOL, in Brasília and São Paulo