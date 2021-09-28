Defining Germany’s New Government Could Take Months; understand what happens now that the election has passed | World

passed to german legislative election, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel remains in office on an interim basis until the formation of a new government. Strictly speaking, the law does not provide for a party, for example the most voted one, to receive a mandate to form a government, although traditionally the parties themselves usually see the situation in this way and speak of a “popular mandate”.

There is no deadline for the end of polls and negotiations between the parties. In theory, therefore, Merkel could stay in the position for a few more months. In Germany it is customary to use Christmas as a reference, as traditionally the federal chancellor addresses the nation at this time of year.

The winner of the election, Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate Olaf Scholz, has already been asked on television whether he hopes to deliver this year’s Christmas speech in Merkel’s place. “We will do everything to make that happen,” he replied.

If negotiations expand, it is possible that Merkel will break the record for a federal chancellor in power. This would be after December 17th. The current record belongs to former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, with 5,869 days.

The Power of an Interim Chancellor

As an interim, Merkel continues to exercise power with all its attributions. This includes the appointment of ministers. In theory, she can fire her ministers, who are also interim, and swear in new ones.

During this period, Merkel must also fulfill all the commitments of a head of government in Germany. It is very likely, for example, that she will be at the next G20 summit in Rome at the end of October.

1 of 3 Angela Merkel was the first woman to rule Germany and East Germany’s first coming — Photo: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters Angela Merkel was the first woman to rule Germany and East Germany’s first arrival — Photo: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Merkel cannot simply take home all the gifts she received while in office. This is prohibited by law. Since the gifts were given to the head of government, not the person in charge, they are the property of the state.

The election of the new federal chancellor is the task of the Bundestag, which was elected in the recent election and must be constituted within 30 days after the election. By rite, the president of Germany nominates a name to be chancellor, and parliamentarians vote.

In theory, the president can nominate any name, even someone who does not belong to the Bundestag. In practice, however, it is only possible to govern with a majority in Parliament. Thus, the parties that have managed to form a governing coalition suggest a name to the president, who then puts him to a vote.

This name is that of the candidate for chancellor of the party that leads the coalition. This time, therefore, it could be Olaf Scholz, of the SPD, or Armin Laschet, of the alliance of conservative parties Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU), known as União. These are the only two candidacies with the number of votes that enables them to lead a government.

The formation of a government coalition

2 of 3 Olaf Scholz, leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, as of September 27, 2021 — Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters Olaf Scholz, leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, as of September 27, 2021 — Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

The tendency of the Bundestag to fragment, with a larger number of benches, creates difficulties for the formation of a government coalition, as parties with very different projects need to reach an agreement that gives them a majority in parliament.

For this, they start surveys, which at some point result, or not, in negotiations. What is negotiated is the execution or not of the proposals that each party presented in the electoral campaign, the distribution of ministries and, in the end, the coalition agreement, which contains everything that was agreed to be implemented in the next legislature.

Usually, the party with the best votes starts the polls with possible partners, in the spirit of a “popular mandate” for the formation of government, as defended by the parties themselves.

This year is different. The SPD, as the winner of the elections, clearly sees itself as having the right to sound out other parties, in this case the Green Party and the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP). But CDU/CSU candidate Armin Laschet also declared at first that he was determined to form a government.

The next day, amid internal criticism that is only expected to grow in the next few days, and after conservative leaders said the Union clearly did not win the election, Laschet backed down and said he doesn’t necessarily see his party with a mandate for the formation of government. But repeated that he is ready to form a government with the greens and the liberals if that becomes necessary.

This year there are three possible government coalitions, considering that all other parties have previously ruled out an alliance with the ultra-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party due to their extremist positions.

3 of 3 Armin Laschet, Christian Democratic Union candidate and premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, alongside German Prime Minister Angela Merkel and firefighters in Schalksmuehle on September 5 — Photo: Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen Armin Laschet, Christian Democratic Union candidate and premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, alongside German Prime Minister Angela Merkel and firefighters in Schalksmuehle on September 5 — Photo: Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen

The three options are the call traffic light coalition, because of the green, red and yellow colors of the Green, SPD and FDP parties; Jamaica, due to the Union colors, black, and greens and liberals; and, considered improbable by the participants, the so-called Groko (acronym for Great Coalition in German), which brings together the two largest caucuses, SPD and CDU/CSU.

The most likely, at least at this stage right after the election, is the semaphore coalition, as it would be led by the winning party, the SPD, alongside two smaller partners who have already shown themselves willing to govern.

The likelihood of such a coalition grows even more because the FDP feels pressure not to repeat its decision four years ago, when abandoned the negotiations that had been dragging on for months and was left with the burden of having made it unfeasible the formation of a government.

At that time, the decision of the liberals ended up leading to a reissue of Groko, which the SPD had discarded during the electoral campaign, just like the Social Democrats and the Union are doing now.

The Jamaica coalition could also occur, but it lost strength after leaders of the CDU and CSU made it clear that they understood the result of the polls as a defeat and not as a popular mandate to form a government.

It is impossible to predict how long it will take for Germany to have a new government, but the experience of the previous election, which also resulted in a fragmented Bundestag, shows that it could take several weeks, even months. That time the government was only formed after 172 days, or six months.

In 2017, negotiations were underway for a Jamaica coalition, but the FDP ended up pulling on the handbrake and jumped out on the grounds that the Union was making too many concessions to the Greens.

The phrase with which the leader of the liberals, Christian Lindner, justified the decision to abandon the negotiations became part of the anecdote of German politics: “Better not to govern than to govern in the wrong way”.