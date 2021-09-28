Demi Lovato and Softbank invest in real estate startup to lower rent prices – Link

American singer Demi Lovato and Japanese investment fund Softbank have teamed up to invest in real estate startup June Homes, which announced last Wednesday, 22, that it received US$ 27 million in a contribution to accelerate the company’s business expansion in the US market.

In the round, Softbank led the investment, while Demi acted as an angel investor, a category in which checks are bankrolled by the person themselves, along with the founder of online portfolio site Behance, Scott Belsky, and Oskar Hartmann. Also participating were TQ Ventures (founded by music world manager Scooter Braun, Schuster Tanger and Andrew Marks), FJ Labs, Reshape and Quiet Capital.

In all, June Homes has already received US$ 50 million, he told the specialized website Tech Crunch. The $27 million round is part of the Series B investment, when the startup tries to accelerate the expansion of the business model, already tested on a small scale.

June Homes uses artificial intelligence and algorithms to “correct” distortions in the price of rental contracts for apartments that need repair, for example. The startup’s system inspects, updates, renews and lists rental units in less than 72 hours. According to the company, people can solve all the bureaucracy and move into the apartment in “less than three hours”. Renters can rent furnished, shared or short- or long-term units for up to 18 months.

As for the landlords, the startup promises to help them rent properties faster and help them with defaults, if necessary. June Holmes eliminates fees and deposits as it processes all payments on its own platform, where it charges a “small fee” from landlords or collects a monthly service from tenants, he says.

June Holmes is in the American cities of New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Boston. With the contribution, in addition to the expansion through the United States, the plan is to start entering international markets within 18 months.