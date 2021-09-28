Desktop Sigmanet buys another provider from São Paulo

The regional operator Desktop Sigmanet announced this Monday morning, 27, the purchase of the group of providers LPNet. Made up of LPNet Telecomunicações, Velus Serviços de Comunicações, Netstyle Computing Equipment Trade, Silva e Silveira Internet Provider and LPNet Serviços de Cobrança, the acquisition has a portfolio of 127 thousand customers in the Lençóis Paulista region and over 40 cities in the interior of São Paulo. Paul. The provider’s broadband technology is based on fiber optics.

The deal demonstrates the maintenance and continuity of Desktop’s inorganic growth strategy through acquisitions of assets that are located in geographic areas adjacent to the company’s current operation; that have dominance in their market of operation; and with the potential to continue post-transaction growth organically.

The transaction reinforces Desktop’s presence in the interior of São Paulo, operating in more than 100 municipalities with a population of more than 9 million inhabitants and a total of more than 3 million homes. The purchase still depends on final adjustments to be definitively concluded, as Desktop explains in a press release: “The Company informs that the consummation of the transaction is subject to the implementation of certain usual conditions in transactions of this nature”.

Desktop Sigmanet went public on B3 in July, capitalizing itself to carry out its expansion plan through acquisitions in the state of São Paulo. At the time, the company raised R$715 million. The company’s current market value is R$1.91 billion. This is the third acquisition since then by the company. The amount paid by LPNet was not disclosed.