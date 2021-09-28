Despair for audience makes Huck take ‘Lata Velha’ to ‘Domingão’

The ratings reached recently by Luciano Huck are making the top management of Rede Globo a little worried. With numbers that have been decreasing every Sunday, the direction is running against time in an attempt to adapt the new program to the taste of the general public and, for that, it has already thought of a well-known solution.

The Rio station seems not to be willing to waste time and risk another reduction in the results of “Domingão com Huck”. According to the portal TV Observatory, Angélica’s husband will take one more attraction of “Caldeirão” to try to draw the viewer’s attention and consequently leverage the audience numbers of the Sunday attraction.

Thus, the Marinho radio station decided to turn “Lata Velha” into another attraction of “Domingão”. The quick and practical solution found by the direction of the program has already started to be recorded and should be broadcast from next week. The vehicle renovation framework, which is considered a great success on television, appears as a bet of production.

With the departure of “Lata Velha” for Sunday afternoons, Angelica’s husband’s new program will continue to inherit paintings from his old attraction, which is now being run by Marcos Mion. Since the debut of “Domingão”, many viewers have questioned the amount of attractions that Huck took to Sundays. There was a netizen saying that Luciano is presenting a “Caldeirão” on Sunday.

This Sunday (26), Luciano Huck’s Sunday program recorded an average of 16.0 points in Greater São Paulo and suffered the worst fallout in four editions of “Domingão”. It is noteworthy that in addition to the presentations of the “Show dos Famosos”, the edition had the participation of the great champion of the “Big Brother Brasil 21”, Juliette Freire. However, even with the reinforcement of weight, the attraction managed to reach good numbers.

So far, “Domingão com Huck” is having a lot of difficulty in marking the ratings of audience that were quietly registered by Fausto Silva. According to data released by the Notícias da TV portal, the first edition of Luciano Huck’s new program scored 18.4 points. In the second, it practically maintained the index and closed with 18.5 points. In the third edition, it started to fall and scored 16.3 points. The fall continued and last Sunday closed with an average of 16.0 points.

Rede Globo is showing concern with Luciano Huck’s performance as Faustão’s replacement. Afraid of having the leadership threatened by competition, the Marinho radio station began to listen more to the public and commissioned a survey to know what viewers are thinking of Luciano Huck ahead of “Domingão”.