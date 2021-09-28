Devisa: 18-day E-Sus failure did not affect covid control

The director of the Health Surveillance Department of Campinas, Andrea von Zuben (Photo: Denny Cesare/Code 19)

The E-Sus Notifica, from the Ministry of Health, returned to work this Monday (27), but the nearly 20 days of problems in notifications of those infected by the coronavirus did not affect the monitoring and control measures for the pandemic in Campinas.

This statement is made by the director of Devisa (Department of Health Surveillance), Andrea von Zuben, which confirms that the failure has happened other times and that this last period, which started on September 9, was the longest since the beginning of the covid-19 confirmations in the city.

According to her, even if the situation caused the disease to be underreported, in practice there was no harm to the work done by the agency. and by the other authorities in the assessment of the contamination, severity and death rates in the municipality.

“It was the longest period. But there are other ways to know the cases. Through daily notifications, through data on respiratory symptoms, through the laboratory system, through the database of hospitalized patients. Campinas performs several types of monitoring and, therefore, there is less problem with monitor,” he said.

NATIONAL FAILURE

The E-Sus “blackout” affected secretariats throughout Brazil. In Bahia, for example, the state Health folder announced on the 11th that the instability on the platform made it impossible to “access data from the last 24 hours”. The flaw, the text says, is “recurring since the release of the new version on September 8”.

The Health Department of Campinas itself started to report the problem in the daily disclosure about the cases of the disease. The text sent to the press justified that the count was affected by E-Sus and was only possible thanks to Sivep-Influenza (Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System).

WHAT IS THE PLATFORM

The system was implemented by the Ministry of Health due to the covid-19 pandemic “to assist epidemiological surveillance in the identification and monitoring of cases in the territory, as well as other health authorities”, according to the Federal Government itself.

Also according to the ministry, “every professional and health establishment can carry out notifications for which the module is intended, after prior registration”. There is the possibility of including data in four ways: self-registration, municipal manager, state manager and federal manager.

Self-registration only sees the records entered by your login login and can notify and edit a notification made by itself, including person identification data, clinical data and exam data.

Municipal and state managers can view the records typed by notified users and residents in their coverage area, in addition to being able to notify, edit and above all close a notification, including information on the final classification, evolution of the case and closing date.

Municipal and state manager profiles can also authorize new users and enable profiles for their territories. The federal manager, on the other hand, visualizes the records typed by users throughout the national territory and can also enable any other profile.