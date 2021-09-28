DF anticipates AstraZeneca’s D2 for those scheduled until October 8th

posted on 9/27/2021 4:15 PM / updated on 9/27/2021 6:22 PM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

Vaccination against covid-19, in the Federal District, takes another important step. The Health Department announced, this Monday afternoon (27/9), the anticipation of the second dose of AstraZeneca. The measure includes all those who have D2 scheduled until October 8th.

The announcement of the advance for the second dose of AstraZeneca occurred during a press conference this Monday (27/9), at the headquarters of the Health Department. The Undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Divino Valero, highlighted that the advance was only possible after the arrival of more than 14,500 vaccines of the immunizing agent last Friday (24/9).

To receive the immunizing agent before the scheduled date, it is necessary to go to the vaccination points with the vaccination card and an identification document with a photo. Only those covered by the deadline set by the folder will be accepted.

Regarding a new group for Pfizer’s anticipation, Valero explains that all schedules take into account the manufacturer’s specifications. For Pfizer, the minimum interval between doses is eight weeks. According to him, in the DF there are no new groups that meet this time requirement.