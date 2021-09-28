Diego Alves’ rare advantage and good record: Flamengo’s ingredients against Barcelona | Flamengo

Many Flamengo fans were not completely satisfied with the team’s 2-0 performance against Barcelona at Maracanã, but this is only the fourth time in history that the club has managed to build an advantage of two or more goals in the history of the knockout. kills of the Libertadores.

In the other three times, Flamengo qualified on two occasions, against Minervén (VEN), in 1993, and against Internacional, in 2019. The only failure was against América in Mexico, in 2008.

In 2019, Bruno Henrique was responsible for the two goals in the victory over Inter, at Maracanã. Against Barcelona, ​​last Wednesday, the striker was also responsible for the two goals in the 2-0 victory.

This is Flamengo’s 17th participation in Libertadores. Before the 90s, the form of dispute was different from the current one, with no round-trip eliminatory duels. The semifinals, for example, were in groups with three clubs and the first place went to the final.

Diego Alves has a good playoff record

To qualify for the final, the team can lose by a goal or two, as long as they score at least one. From the 2018 edition until today, the goalkeeper Diego Alves played 16 Libertadores knockout matches for Flamengo, and in just two he conceded more than one goal.

It was in the 2018 round of 16 game, the 2-0 loss to Cruzeiro, at Maracanã (with a goal by Arrascaeta for the miners), and the 2-0 loss to Emelec, in Ecuador, in the round of 16 of the edition 2019, in which the team ended up champion.

Flamengo and Barcelona face off this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at the Monumental stadium, in Guayaquil.

When Flamengo opened two or more goals in the first playoff game:

Departure: Flamengo 8 to 2 Minervén (VEN)

lineup: Gilmar, Charles Guerreiro, Wilson Gottardo, Júnior Baiano and Piá; Uidemar, Marquinhos, Júnior (Djalminha) and Nélio; Marcelinho Carioca and Gaucho (Nilson). Tech: Jair Pereira

goals: Marcelinho Carioca, Gaucho, Nélio, Gottardo, Marquinhos, Djalminha, Nilson and Morales (against).

Return: Flamengo 1 x 0 Minerven-VEN

Location: Héctor Thomas Stadium, Puerto Ordaz

lineup: Gilmar, Charles Guerreiro, Wilson Gottardo, Júnior Baiano (Rogério) and Andrei; Uidemar, Marquinhos, Júnior and Nélio (Djalminha); Marcelinho Carioca and Gaucho. Tech: Jair Pereira

Departure: Flamengo 4 x 2 America-MEX

Location: Azteca Stadium, Mexico City

lineup: Bruno, Luizinho, Fábio Luciano, Ronaldo Angelim and Juan (Léo Moura); Cristian (Diego Tardelli), Jailton, Ibson and Kléberson; Marcinho and Souza (Obina). Tech: Joel Santana

goals: Marcinho (2), Diego Tardelli and Léo Moura.

Return: Flamengo 0 x 3 America-MEX

lineup: Bruno, Léo Moura, Leonardo, Ronaldo Angelim and Juan; Jailton (Renato Augusto), Toró, Ibson and Kléberson (Obina); Marcinho and Souza (Diego Tardelli). Tech: Joel Santana

goals: Salvador Cabañas (2) and Enrique Esqueda.

One way – Flamengo 2 x 0 International

lineup: Diego Alves, Rafinha, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo Marí and Filipe Luís; Cuéllar, Willian Arão, Arrascaeta (Gérson) and Éverton Ribeiro (Berrío); Bruno Henrique (Piris da Motta) and Gabriel Barbosa. Tech: Jorge Jesus

Return: Flamengo 1 x 1 International

Location: Beira-Rio Stadium, Porto Alegre