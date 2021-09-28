Diogo Mainardi says Prevent Senior tried to hide his father’s death by Covid-19

RIO — Journalist Diogo Marnardi, 59, accused the health care provider Prevent Senior of trying to hide his father’s death from complications with Covid-19. Advertiser, journalist and writer Enio Mainardi died in August 2020, aged 85 years. In a column published in “Crusoe” magazine last Friday, Mainardi compared her father’s case with that of Anthony Wang and Regina Hang. GloboNews had access to documents that are with Covid’s CPI that point to changes in Wong and Hang’s records.

“Like my father, they died from Covid. Like my father, they were in the Sancta Maggiore hospital. Like my father, there was an attempt to hide the causes of their deaths,” wrote the journalist.

In a note published by the “g1” news portal, Prevent Senior said that it “reaffirms that it has never hidden or underreported deaths”.

Mainardi also said that Dr. Nise Yamaguchi, investigated by Covid’s CPI as a member of an alleged parallel gannet at the Palácio do Planalto — which would have defined guidelines on the pandemic outside the scientific rules and official recommendations of the Ministry of Health — was involved. in an attempt to mask his father’s death at Prevent Senior’s hospital.

“When I announced his death, the Pocketnaristas littered the social networks with lies, denying that he had died from Covid. Nise Yamaguchi, the main animator of the Ministry of Health’s parallel cabinet, personally took charge of spreading falsehoods about him in WhatsApp groups “, stated Mainardi.

The journalist also reported a dialogue with the doctor who attended to Enio: “On the eve of his death, I talked to the doctor who attended to him in the ICU. She said that the virus had reached his kidney (he only had one). She also said that , in all probability, my father had been infected in the hospital itself, after being admitted with pneumonia”.

Diogo Mainardi also stated that he did not speak about the matter before, to avoid that his father’s name “was again defiled by the Pocketnarists, who used it to cover up their crimes”.

“It is necessary to take legal action in Prevent Senior, removing its directors. It is clear, however, that these two frauds reflect something even more appalling: the murderous perversion that struck Brazil during the epidemic, in which the Pocket insanity was maneuvered by a bunch of gangsters, in order to hide 600,000 deaths in the mass grave of idiocy and barbarism. The duty of all those who, like me, have lost their affection for the virus is to turn over their corpses and lock criminals in jail,” said the journalist.

Anthony Wong and Regina Hang

Prevent Senior omitted in the death certificate that the cause of death of physician Anthony Wong, on January 15 of this year, in São Paulo, was due to Covid-19. The operator also did not say in the document that Regina Hang, 82, mother of businessman Luciano Hang, owner of Havan, died on February 4 after complications related to the coronavirus.

TV Globo had access to Wong and Regina’s records. The documents show that the two were admitted to the Hospital Sancta Maggiore, of the Prevent Senior Network, and ended up being medicated with the so-called “Covid kit”, drugs proven to be ineffective in preventing or treating the disease.

What does Prevent say

Prevent Senior responded that, due to ethical and legal limitations, it cannot provide or confirm information about patients and their relatives. But he informed that, despite this, there were no frauds or omissions in the death certificates. TV Globo questioned Prevent Senior whether Anthony Wong and Regina Hang received experimental treatments for Covid in the network’s hospitals, but also got no answer. TV Globo was unable to contact the families of the two patients.

In a note reproduced by “g1”, Nise Yamaguchi informed that “taking into account recently disclosed incorrect information, that I did not prescribe any early treatment to the eminent Professor Dr Anthony Wong and that I visited him only after his intubation, not being the physician responsible for his admission to Prevent Senior”.