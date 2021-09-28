Director says that Petrobras “is looking with affection” new readjustment in fuels

× Photo: Roberto Parizotti/Public Photos

Petrobras evaluates “fondly” raise fuel prices at its refineries again. According to the executive director of Marketing and Logistics, Cláudio Mastella, the values ​​would be outdated in relation to the international market. He cited the reduction in oil supply and the prospect of rising global demand.

“As a result, we are looking more carefully, with more care, at the possibility of readjustment. Occasionally, prices are, in part, out of phase with some derivatives, which means that we are, yes, evaluating a price adjustment. This assessment is internal, technical, and depends on an analysis of the scenarios.”

The last adjustment made to the price of diesel by Petrobras took place on July 6th, while for gasoline it was on August 12th. The Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) calculates that there is a lag of 14% in diesel and 10% in gasoline.

Market agents were surprised yesterday when Petrobras called a press conference for company executives to provide information on the price policy for fuel and cooking gas. The expectation created with the announcement of the press conference affected the price of the company’s papers, which fell by 1.45%. Preferred shares ended the trading session among the most traded, up 0.89%.