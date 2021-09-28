doctor draws gun and threatens pizzeria workers in Asa Sul

posted on 9/27/2021 6:06 PM / updated on 9/27/2021 6:14 PM



Doctor will be summoned to testify at the police station – (credit: Material given to the Post Office)

The owner of a pizzeria on 205 Sul had a difficult time last Sunday night (26/9). In an interview with mail, the businessman, who chose not to reveal his identity, said he was threatened with a firearm after a client, a radiologist, arrived at the establishment angry, complaining about the alleged delay in delivering the snack through an application. Videos show the moment when the health professional, identified as Thiago Zacariotto Lima Alves, pulls out his gun and puts it on the counter (see the footage below).

According to the businessman, the doctor is a frequent customer at the establishment and usually places orders through the delivery application. However, last night, Thiago would have provided the wrong address in the app and, therefore, the order for two pizzas had been canceled by the app itself. Nervous, the doctor arrived at the establishment screaming, as the owner details. “He said he wouldn’t accept it and, even at the establishment, he demanded that the lunch be delivered to his house. I tried to alleviate the situation, I put the employees to make the two pizzas immediately, but it wasn’t enough”, he said.

After the episode, the doctor left the establishment, at which point one of the employees reported to the boss that he had noticed something strange in the client’s waist and assumed that the health professional was armed. Suspicious, the owner alerted the employees so that, if Thiago returned, the DF Military Police would be called immediately. “There wasn’t another one, he came back and people called me. We called the PM and as I went downstairs, he started yelling that I would have to deliver the pizzas to his house.”

Videos from the establishment’s internal security circuit captured the exact moment when the radiologist pulled the gun from his waistband and placed it on the counter, in a threatening tone. “At that time, I asked for calm and said I didn’t need to take that attitude. It was an absurdly disproportionate situation. If someone made a mistake there, it was him not updating the address”, completed the owner. In the end, the businessman managed to convince the doctor to take the pizzas. “He apologized to me and left, but the police had arrived. The PM arrived at the time the doctor was leaving by car. The military followed him, but lost sight of him,” said the businessman.

Investigation

The owner registered a police report at the 1st Police Station (Asa Sul) for threats. According to the deputy delegate of the police unit, Maurício Iacozzilli, the doctor will be summoned to testify this week. The case is still under investigation.

The article tries to contact the health professional, but until the last update of this article, there was no return. The space remains open for demonstrations.