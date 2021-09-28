Doctors who did not deliver the covid kit were fired

Attorney Bruna Morato, who represents the group of doctors who denounced Prevent Senior, said today in the CPI of Covid that professionals were required to prescribe the so-called covid kit with hydroxychloroquine and other drugs without proven efficacy against the disease.

It has come to a regrettable point, in my opinion. This kit consisted of 8 items. The doctor on duty said to the patient: ‘I need to give it to you. If I don’t, I get fired. If you are going to take it, take only the vitamins and proteins. the others [medicamentos], in addition to not being effective, they are very dangerous’.”

Attorney Bruna Morato at Covid’s CPI

The doctor pointed out that the operator’s main audience are seniors over 60 years old. “The set of drugs, despite being ineffective, for that population became potentially lethal,” he told the CPI senators.

Bruna also reported that the kits offered by Prevent Senior were sealed and the prescription was ready. “I can’t tell my client that he’s doing the job autonomously,” he said.

Last week, the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, argued that doctors had autonomy to determine the ideal treatment.

Cost cutting at Prevent Senior

Attorney Bruna Morato also said the covid kit was a cost-cutting strategy. “It is much cheaper for the health care provider to make certain medications available than to effectively hospitalize those patients who would use the set of medications.”

According to her, during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Prevent Senior also barred medical examinations.

“There was no authorization to perform certain tests. So, for example, hydroxychloroquine was prescribed without performing an electrocardiogram.”