Dolby Vision for video games arrives Xbox Series X and S • Eurogamer.pt

Microsoft’s Xbox Series consoles are already compatible with Dolby Vision technology for video games.

More than 100 Xbox Series-optimized HDR games are playable or will soon be playable with Dolby Vision, Microsoft said in a message shared on Xbox Wire.

One of the highlighted examples is Halo Infinite, but there is already a long list of games compatible with the technology and that will enjoy better image quality with Dolby Vision. Microsoft informs you that you still need to activate features like ALLM or VRR on your television.

If your TV has not yet received an update for Dolby Vision, you may experience latency issues during gameplay and it is recommended to consult the manufacturer to find out if it will present an update.

If you have a Dolby Vision compatible display and enable the technology on the console, it automatically enhances your games to deliver a “richer, more immersive experience unrivaled on any other console.”

You can check if your screen is compatible by pressing the Xbox button on the remote, opening the guide, accessing Settings, General, TV, screen options and 4K TV details. To activate it you can access the same menu, but choose Video Modes and Dolby Vision for gaming.