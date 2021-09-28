Dollar closes high with attention to monetary policy | Economy

The dollar closed on a high this Monday (27), with investors paying close attention to the prospects of monetary policy both in Brazil and in the United States, while the Central Bank’s announcement of extraordinary swap auctions reverberated in the markets.

The US currency ended the day up 0.66%, sold at R$ 5.3783. See more quotes.

With the result, the currency started to accumulate high of 4.04% in the month, and of 3.68% in the year.

The BC said last week that it will start holding, on Mondays and Wednesdays, traditional exchange rate swap auctions with the objective of maintaining the regular functioning of the exchange market, starting with an offer of 14,000 contracts in this trading session.

Known as “overhedge”, this exchange protection ceased to be interesting after changes, announced in early 2020, in tax rules. Undoing the “overhedge” implies purchasing dollars.

The Federal Reserve, the BC of the USA, continued in the international spotlight after signaling that it will start to reduce its generous monthly purchases of bonds as early as November, with the possibility of raising interest rates next year.

“The United States signal that they already have conditions (…) to go back on programs to encourage economic activity, and this puts in perspective the increase in interest rates, which will naturally lead to the strengthening of the dollar against the remuneration of Treasuries (government bonds Sidnei Nehme, economist and executive director of NGO Corretora, explained in a statement, according to Reuters.

At the same time, domestic investors are also keeping an eye on Brazilian monetary policy, with Nehme citing a feeling that the recent 1 percentage point increase in the Selic rate left something to be desired: “There was a lack of attitude and effective concern with the zeal of monetary policy, since that inflation is widespread and feeds back daily.”

Financial market analysts raised the estimate for the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the country’s official inflation, from 8.35% to 8.45% for 2021. This was the twenty-fifth consecutive high for the indicator. For 2022, the projection rose from 4.10% to 4.12%.

For the basic interest rate, the financial market also maintained the forecast at 8.25% per year at the end of 2021 and at 8.50% at the end of 2022.

For the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), economists maintained the growth estimate at 5.04% for 2021. For 2022, the market lowered the forecast of a 1.63% increase to 1.57%.

The projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2021 was stable at R$ 5.20. Towards the end of 2022, it increased from R$ 5.23 to R$ 5.24 per dollar.