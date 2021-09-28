Dr. Jairo · Find out why you can’t lose your belly

Sometimes you didn’t even gain so much weight, but it seems that everything you “earned” ended up in the same place: the belly. And this affects the self-esteem of men and women. Of course they are more likely to have that famous beer belly. That’s because their bodies are different. Men have the hormone cortisol in greater amounts, and it makes the fat cells, located inside the belly and close to the viscera, more receptive. In women, the group of hormones that favor weight gain are estrogens and fat goes more to the breasts, hips, buttocks and abdomen.

If this extra volume is bothering you and causing you to change your wardrobe, here are some points that may be contributing to weight gain:

you are eating the wrong foods

Unhealthy eating is the biggest factor in generating “big bellies”. Lots of starchy carbs and bad fats are a recipe for the belly to expand. Instead, buy lots of vegetables, choose lean proteins, and stay away from the fats in red meats. Choose healthier options like fish, nuts and avocados.

You eat a lot

This fat under the skin of the belly (called subcutaneous) and the fat under the abdominal muscles and around the vital organs (called visceral) need to be eliminated. The visceral increases the likelihood of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. It can also cause hypertension and more. Overeating is, at least in part, to blame for this flab. Limiting your servings can keep your visceral fat down.

You smoke

We all know the dangers of smoking. Add this one to the list: a study has shown that smoking leads to more abdominal and visceral fat. So if you needed one more reason to stop, you found one.

You are stressed

When the stress hormone cortisol is released, the fat takes up residence in the belly. Talk to your doctor about dealing with your stress. Physical exercise can help relieve you. Meditating and doing yoga help. Build a good support system. Talk to a mental health professional if you need to.

you are not exercising enough

Nobody said losing belly fat would be easy. If your abdomen is stretching the measuring tape too much – for men it’s more than 101 cm around the waist and for women, more than 89 cm – you need moderate physical activity (such as walking) for at least 150 minutes a week , or vigorous (running) for 75 minutes and strength training for at least twice a week. Important: Consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

you are doing the wrong exercises

Sit-ups are not enough. You also need weight training to build muscle. More muscle means more calorie burning. That said, if you can only do one exercise, go for aerobics (like walking or jogging). Works best for burning fat. Make a habit and slowly increase the intensity to get the results you want.

Do you like beer

It’s not just the beer and the carbs in it that make this belly bulge. All alcohol has calories. If you eat a lot of calories – especially if you’re not exercising and eating well – you’ll put on weight. If you drink, remember to do it in moderation.

Smoking and drinking alcohol also contribute to weight gain – iStock

You fill the fridge with sports and energy drinks

Sports drinks (isotonic) can be high in sugar. This brings in calories. If you drink a lot of them, you’re setting yourself up for weight gain that could end up around your waist. Reduce your consumption of sugary and high-calorie beverages. That means energy drinks and non-diet sodas.

you are not drinking enough water

Studies show that drinking more water can help you lose weight. Choose H two The instead of sweetened drinks means less calories. This can help you cut belly fat. It is also the only drink that can hydrate without adding sugars or other compounds.

Genetics

Yes, your family tree affects your chances of obesity. It also explains where you store fat. Still, there is hope. Finding the right balance between how many calories you eat (your diet) and how many you burn (through exercise) can help prevent you from gaining weight despite your genes.

you are not sleeping well

Nighttime invasions of the refrigerator are diet killers. Also, if you’re not sleeping well, you’re boosting your stress hormones. This encourages your body to keep fat. Learn good sleeping habits such as:

Drop the phone;

Turn off the laptop;

Go to bed at the same time every night;

Avoid alcoholic beverages before bed;

Do exercise.

are you obsessed with the scale

Here’s some good news: You may be losing belly fat and not even realizing it. If you’re eating well and exercising right, remember that the fit of your clothes – measured by your waist size – is more important than what the scale says. If your waistline is less tight, you may have replaced some belly fat with muscle.

Source: WebMD

