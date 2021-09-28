Drug abuse, addiction and suicide: mental health concerns for anesthetists – 09/28/2021

It’s not hard to find data that shows how healthcare professionals suffer from mental exhaustion, burnout, and other psychological problems—especially at this time of pandemic. Among the medical profession, anesthesiologists may more commonly experience feelings of stress and anxiety.

The specialty has a routine that is sometimes exhausting, especially among those who work in surgical centers. There is the need to be on standby at all times, the excess of shifts and the different shifts at dawn.

According to anesthetists, among physicians there is still a devaluation of specialization, which is sometimes treated as a joke. Furthermore, this professional acts in a very solitary way, seen only as a “complementary” part in the operating room — when, in fact, he is as important as the surgeon.

All these factors place anesthetists as a population at risk for psychological disorders. In Brazil, recent works published in the magazine Brazilian Journal of Anesthesiology, from the Brazilian Society of Anesthesiology, draw attention to issues involving mental health, especially the abuse of drugs — opioids, sedatives, among others.

Data from one of the studies show that 23% of anesthesiologists, from a sample of 1,295, admitted having used some psychoactive substance to change their mental state at some point. In addition, 82% of them knew a colleague who had already abused the drugs.

Sometimes, professionals use these drugs to improve performance at work, take care of successive shifts or, for example, to relax and sleep, for example.

People who abuse these substances often have another concomitant psychiatric illness, such as depression. And then the drug enters as an escape from reality, as explained by Marcos Albuquerque, vice president of the SBA (Brazilian Society of Anesthesiology) and director of Saese (Society of Anesthesiology of the State of Sergipe).

Anesthetists have easy access to drugs Image: iStock

“We are fully conversant with pharmacology. Most opioids are addictive quickly. In fact, it can start as a curiosity or to help you sleep. But the body will adapt to this substance and this person will need stronger doses or others drugs to replace this void”, he says.

In addition, anesthetists have easier access to drugs. “The specialty has continuous hours of work and long shifts. This provides this search for ways to minimize stress. One of the risk factors is that they are easily accessible drugs, present in their daily lives”, explains Maria Hose Carmona, professor of anesthesiology at the Faculty of Medicine of USP and vice president of Saesp (Society of Anesthesiology of the State of São Paulo).

‘Suicide without pain’

This chemical dependency causes great impacts on this individual’s personal life and, mainly, on his/her work — which can result in the removal of functions. In other situations, this addiction can lead to far more serious outcomes, such as death—whether intentional or not.

The anesthetist Abinoam followed up on several suspected suicide cases Image: Personal archive

In fact, the specialty has high suicide rates among health professionals. It is estimated that 3.2% to 25% of anesthesiologists have already experienced suicidal behavior or ideation and 0.5 to 2% have tried self-extermination, according to a review of 11 studies from different countries, published in the journal anesthesia, on June 1, 2021.

Anesthesiologist Abinoam Praxedes Marques Junior, 44, president of Coopanest-RN (Cooperative of Anesthesiologists of Rio Grande do Norte), followed four suspected suicide cases in recent years. “There is no suicide attempt in this specialty, it is 100% ‘success'”, he says.

The anesthesiologist knows how to do this without feeling pain, which is one less barrier, but also one of greater risk, because, in any moment of weakness, he knows what the protocol is. Abinoam Praxedes, president of Coopanest-RN

‘Stole drugs from the hospital and committed suicide’

Abinoam even recalls the cases that marked his life. In one of them, there were signs of depression and a report of exhaustion. One day, the doctor left the house, took a kit with various medications and was found dead in a hotel.

The story that shocked him most was of a man who came to him during a cooperative meeting and said he was unwell and had suicidal thoughts. “I said that he should reduce the workload or ask for leave and seek help. He commented that he was fine and undergoing psychiatric treatment,” he says.

Abinoam sent messages, but no return. One day, she discovered that he had tried to commit suicide: he stole the drugs from the hospital, but it didn’t work. The second time, he did it. “He was very young, strong and healthy. He had a whole life ahead of him,” he laments.

Anesthetist and professor Frederich recalls cases of suicide by colleagues Image: Personal archive

As Abinoam, his colleague Frederich Marcks Abreu de Góes, 58, director of Saern (Society of Anesthesiology of Rio Grande do Norte), believes that these professionals are giving signs, little by little, that something is not right.

“He gives clues showing that his behavior has already changed: he wants to give all the shifts in the world because the longer he stays in the hospital, the more access he has to medication. Or, also, the opposite: he starts missing shifts and disappears”, it says.

As an example, Frederich remembers a colleague considered “competent” and “very punctual”. “One fine day, he missed his shift and then he got weird.”

“Then we found out that, the next day, he took his medications and went to a hotel. He locked himself up and was found dead a few days later. I didn’t have big indications that he was going to do that, he was just a little anxious and more reserved, but, suddenly it happened.”

Is it possible to identify signs?

According to experts, yes. Including, another study published in Brazilian Journal of Anesthesiology performed what the authors call a “psychological autopsy” of anesthetists who died from drug abuse.

They basically went to the individual’s friends or family after death to “x-ray” the psychological issues. With difficult access, the researchers identified 18 cases and obtained interviews in only eight situations.

What they concluded is that most of these people were young males, who died at home or in hospital and were found “on the spot”.

Flavia Serebrenic, lead author and psychologist of GREA-IPq (Program of the Interdisciplinary Group for the Study of Alcohol and Drugs, Institute of Psychiatry, Hospital das Clínicas), explains that there are other characteristics in common.

It is estimated that 3.2% to 25% of anesthesiologists have experienced suicidal behavior or ideation Image: iStock

“They are people, in general, very closed and reserved, especially when they abused substances, when they closed even more. We realized that colleagues who knew them in the workplace, in fact, knew very little about them”, says the expert in chemical dependency.

The study results also show that they were people who performed well at work, but with subtle changes in behavior, such as staying longer than normal and/or neglecting responsibilities.

In addition to those already mentioned above, see more examples that indicate possible drug addiction:

Do more on-call hours;

Spending a lot of time in the bathroom;

Start wearing long-sleeved clothing;

Mood change: sometimes more stressed, sometimes calmer;

Be more isolated from friends and family;

Start missing work;

Neglecting your own health.

The psychologist, who assists anesthetists in situations like this, notices an “insane” routine. “It’s really stressful, they spend hours in the operating room. It’s kind of a snowball. The more they abuse it, the more they get into this life and then want to spend all their time in the hospital,” he says.

And, here, another concern of this medication abuse comes in: patient safety. “This affects another life that is there. The risk of life is not his alone”, explains the IPq psychologist. “The description of these professionals who abuse anesthetics and opioids is that it is impossible to go back to an operating room.”

It is possible to reverse the frame

The first step is for this professional to be removed from the services and, when he is able, to be relocated. As much as there are other functions in anesthesia in addition to surgical environments, it is tempting to act with something that brings facilitating access to drugs.

Treatment for chemical dependency involves multidisciplinary care and requires a general look at that person’s life, according to Lívia Beraldo, a psychiatrist specializing in chemical dependency at USP’s IPq.

“In the vast majority of cases, addiction does not come alone, but with other psychological problems, especially depression, anxiety and personality disorder”, explains the doctor.

According to Beraldo, there are also other factors involved, such as the person’s genetics, possible comorbidities and the work environment in which they find themselves. “A treatment that only looks at the issue of dependence is very poor for the patient”, he says.

Emiliana does therapy and musical instrument lessons Image: Personal archive

Treatment therefore includes psychologist and psychiatrist. Hospitalization is not always necessary, it depends on the patient. Other essential care — much forgotten by professionals — is the practice of physical activity, care with food and sleep, in addition to the presence of the family.

Emiliana Gomes de Mello, 36, an anesthesiologist and director of professional defense at Saern, in Natal, grew up in a family of doctors. He has always sought activities that would help his physical and mental well-being.

“I go to therapy and my parents say it’s bullshit, it was just talking to them,” says the doctor. To “escape” a little from the subject of “medicine”, he studies philosophy and takes cello lessons.

As she also teaches students, she always incorporates the topic of drug abuse into her conversations.

I explain that tomorrow it can be them and that, if they choose this path, there is no going back. The chance to survive this is to no longer be an anesthesiologist. Emiliana Gomes, anesthesiologist and director of professional defense at saern, from Christmas

Doctors take the initiative to discuss the problem

In fact, Emiliana is part of one of the several initiatives that have been emerging from medical societies, such as the EU Nucleus, of the Brazilian Society of Anesthesiology, which aims to highlight the care that anesthetists should have with their own physical and mental health.

“There are three pillars: care with the emotional aspects, spirituality —here we’re not just talking about religions, but about anything one believes in— and financial management,” explains the SBA vice president.

At Saern, there is the We Care program, which is a program for the patient, family members, colleagues or heads of services of the chemical dependent, and, all of this, free of charge.

Fortunately, the subject is being discussed with more attention, although it is still a big taboo, but it is the first step towards finding a solution.

If you are thinking of committing suicide, seek specialized help such as the CVV (Centre for the Valorization of Life) and the CAPS (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city. CVV works 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also answers via email, chat and in person.