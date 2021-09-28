Dudu has already left training angry with a substitution, but he is still admired by a coach today

This Tuesday, the palm trees visit the Atlético-MG, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Mineirão, for the return game of the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol, looking for a place in the grand final for the 2nd year in a row – the trip, at Allianz Parque, ended 0-0.

To return classified in Belo Horizonte, Verdão has the brilliance of Dudu, its main player, who should start in the formation of coach Abel Ferreira in Minas Gerais.

After playing very well in the quarterfinals against the São Paulo, practically deciding the return game with a great performance, the shirt 4+3 didn’t manage to act well in the first duel against Galo, last Tuesday.

Very well marked by lateral Mariano, Dudu was annulled in the match and managed to produce little on the field. Even so, he was replaced by Wesley in the 2nd time, with the attacker coming in to try to win the back of the winger alvinegro.

When leaving the match, however, the short man showed a lot of irritation. He didn’t say hello to coach Abel Ferreira and, as soon as he sat on the bench, ripped off his shin guards and threw both onto the lawn at Allianz Parque.

At the press conference after the game, the Portuguese coach was questioned about the topic and even put a hot towel on the situation., but the fact is that Dudu visibly did not like being removed from the team in a match of such importance.

Anyone who has known the striker since the beginning of his career, however, knows that he was always upset with substitutions, even in training…

Dudu during a game between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, for Libertadores EFE/André Penner

‘Where’s Dudu? Left?’

Currently technical in the base categories of the Cuiabá, Alexandre Grasseli is a very important name in Dudu’s training.

Former commander of quarries of cruise, Grasseli met the striker still in the Fox’s under-13 category. They worked together in the under-15s, under-17s and under-20s, until Dudu was promoted to professionals in Belo Horizonte.

In an interview with ESPN.com.br, the 47-year-old coach recalled that the now ace of Palmeiras has always had a young personality since his adolescence.

“Dudu has always had a strong personality since he was young. He was a boy who saw in Toca da Raposa employees and coaches as some familiar figures, because he left the family very early to try to be a player. He was a very affectionate boy, but in the end at the same time, with a remarkable personality,” recalled Grasseli.

“Since he was a kid, he was a player who, if he had something to tell me, whether it was a game or off-field subject, would come and talk to me. For example: if he was not happy with the position he was being cast in, he would come and tell me . And I always thought it was very positive, as it is a clear demonstration of personality,” he said.

“Other than that, he always stood out from the others for his technical ability, for his skill with the ball and for his interpretation of spaces. Dudu was a small boy, but that was never a disadvantage for him, as he always knew how to use his ace side to take off advantage. That’s why he stood out a lot and became a phenomenal player,” he said.

In the “strong personality” package, however, was also the characteristic of never liking to be replaced.

“He didn’t even like to go out of training! I even have an interesting story about it: once we were in an under-17 training session at Toca da Raposa and, at the end of the collective, I took Dudu out and put another athlete in his place. . Dudu left the field and the collective continued. But then I wanted to put Dudu back in the game to do a test. I looked and couldn’t find him,” he recalled.

“I asked the physical trainer: ‘Where’s Dudu?’. He replied: ‘He’s already gone!’, and I replied: ‘And who let him go? The training isn’t over yet!'”, reported Grasseli.

Dudu during training at Cruzeiro, on May 3, 2011 Carlos Roberto/Today in Dia/Gazeta Press

The coach sent the commission to look for the striker in the Toca locker room and had some work to put him back in training.

“Dudu was already in the locker room and had even changed his clothes. A conversation was made, he put his training clothes back on, went back to the field and sat on the bench. I told him: ‘The practice isn’t over yet. Now go there. again’, and I put him back on the team,” he said.

“The collective started to roll again and, when he picked up the ball for the first time, I finished the collective (laughs). I came to him and said: ‘Here you have to obey us, we have rules to be followed and you he doesn’t have privileges in relation to anyone’. He even said: ‘But I was tired and I wanted to take a shower’, and I just replied: ‘No, training only ends when I make a decision'”, he stressed.

The short one ended up accepting that as a lesson for his life.

“A few minutes passed after that, he looked for me, looked me in the eye and talked to me like a man. He wasn’t pouting or complaining in the hallways. When he needed to say something, he always talked and showed great respect,” he said.

“Dudu was a very needy boy in the family part and we needed to fill this need. We, from the commission, always understand this, and we also try to help in the formation of the player’s human side,” he added.

‘You have to put me in charge’

After the training episode, the relationship between Dudu and Alexandre Grasseli became increasingly solid. The coach had the freedom to teach and put some hard on the athlete, who also felt the openness to disagree and discuss options with the commander.

The current coach of Cuiabá’s base even reveals that the short man was openly charging for the title when he felt he was ready to enter the starting 11 in Cruzeiro’s days.

“A few months after the training situation, we went to compete in a big youth competition in Rio Grande do Sul. I took Dudu, even though he was much younger than the tournament’s age limit, and I always put him in the 2nd period. I went in well and always changed the game. In the middle of the tournament, he called me and said: ‘You have to put me in the starting lineup!’ get where you want, but now you’re going to help me in any way I need,'” he recalled.

“The competition ended and he was elected the new player in the tournament. We were runners-up, largely due to everything he did in the competition. Since that time he has already shown himself to be phenomenal, an ace, and that’s why I stay so happy to see the evolution he had in his career”, he celebrated.

Grasseli also points out that Dudu never “felt” the weight of big games, especially against direct rivals.

“He was always very daring. In my base time, we won much more from Atlético-MG than we lost. In the classics, he always stood out a lot, vibrated in the bids, he was energetic and infected everyone. In the big matches he was fierce. pure, I didn’t feel the games. On the contrary: I called for responsibility and shined,” he said.

‘Dudu ended up with Santos do Neymar’

For Alexandre Grasseli, Dudu’s greatest moment of brilliance at Cruzeiro’s base came in 2007, when he overshadowed none other than Neymar, then the biggest star of the youth team at Cruzeiro. saints.

“Dudu has always been easy to deal with the ball and dribble in a short and reduced space. He always had an unusual solution for the games. He showed this mainly in 2007, when we went to play in the Copa Votorantim and Santos had the Neymar, who was already very popular,” he recalled.

“They spent 15 days getting ready, because Neymar already had a great reputation at the time – justifiable, by the way. Then we went to play against Santos and won 2-1. Dudu just ended the game and was applauded by foot. It ended up overshadowing Neymar at that time and showing all his talent, ending up as a highlight of the competition,” he pointed out.

For Grasseli, Dudu has always been and will continue to be judged by his strong personality, but he is a different player.

“He was always touted as an outstanding talent and outside the curve, but at various times people judged him to be a little explosive. He’s very ‘heart’ and sincere, but deep down, that’s a lot of personality . He always wants the best. He fights, but because he wants to continue. He never wants to leave, because he always wants to play and change the game,” he explained.

“That’s why he was seen as a jewel, won almost everything on base, became a reality and became the star he is today,” he concluded.