Due to the irregular lineup of Pedro Henrique, Sport could lose all the points added up in this Brasileirão

Sport Club do Recife may lose all the points conquered so far in this edition of the Brazilian Championship. The punishment would result from the irregular squad of defender Pedro Henrique in five matches of the Pernambuco team.

“We became aware of this information. As soon as we contacted our specialist lawyers in Rio de Janeiro to find out, because there is a conflict of rules in the general and specific regulations. There is a great discussion about the penalty. There is jurisprudence on the issue of points, but also about a fine,” club president Anderson Lopes said at a press conference.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Pedro Henrique was hired by Sport in August this year and enrolled by the club in the Campeonato Brasileiro. The problem is that the athlete was unable to compete in the Brasileirão for another team.

That’s because the athlete participated in the field of five matches of Internacional and, from the bench, was punished with a yellow card in two others. In this way, by article 43 of the General Regulation of Competitions, the player officially participated in seven matches, the minimum number required for an athlete not to be able to defend another club in the same edition of the Brasileirão.

“If, as a substitute, the athlete is punished by the referee, it will be considered as a match disputed by the offender, for the purpose of quantifying the maximum number referred to in the caput of this article”, says an item of the article mentioned above.

WHY WOULD SPORT LOSE ALL ITS POINTS?

Pursuant to article 214 Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), a team that illegally uses an athlete for a match may be punished for the loss of points earned in the match, in addition to three more points. You can also add a fine of R$100 to R$100,000 per game.

The article also makes it clear that it is not necessary for the athlete to enter the field for the punishment to be applied. The act of relating the player alone characterizes the infraction.

“Include in the team, or include in the summary or equivalent document, an athlete in an irregular situation to participate in a match, competition or equivalent”, says part of article 214 of the CBJD.

Thus, as Pedro Henrique participated in the field of four matches and was on the bench in another one, Sport can lose three points for each game to which he was listed, totaling 15 points, and also lose the two points added in the duels (in draws against Athletico Paranaense and Chapecoense), thus totaling 17 points – the total amount added by the club in the tournament so far.

It is worth remembering, however, that the field result will be kept for the other teams that faced the Sport in the matches in which Pedro Henrique was listed. Thus, Fortaleza, Atlético-MG and São Paulo continue with their victories, while Chape and CAP keep the tie.