Dynho Alves, from ‘A Fazenda 13’, reveals how many aesthetic procedures he did

Dynho Alves revealed details of all the aesthetic procedures he has already done, during a conversation with Sthe Matos this Monday afternoon (27), in The Farm 13. MC Mirella’s fiance described which and how many were performed.

“You did harmonizing, right? It looks great”, questioned the Bahian, between compliments. “It was, right? My face looked like an egg, then it became square. I also had dark circles because my dark circles are too deep and marked too much”, said the singer, who was proud to highlight the procedures performed before entering the reality show on Record.

“I don’t know, I’m going to talk shit and the doctor is going to break me when I leave (laughs). I don’t know what she put on, but my, it really made a big difference to my face. I made harmonization, I did mouth, dark circles, Botox, all in one day”, said Dynho Alves.

“I did two sessions yet. I did the first one, after everything had healed pretty, the dough settled, she said: ‘Come here again and make another one and it will be perfect’. So I went, did it again, put everything back on again, the Botox didn’t need to. Ah, I did the nose too, she gave a little degree too”, said the dancer, who also stated that he plans to change his mouth to ‘give one more degree’.

See the before and the after

Throughout 2020, several famous people adhered to the fashion of aesthetic procedures in full quarantine. At the end of last year, Dynho Alves showed the result of his face after having made lip filling, dark circles and botox to remove the marks from expressions.

