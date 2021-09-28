Edenilson explains request to leave and celebrates his stay at Inter: “Thank you for not having gone” | International

Inter’s highlight of the season, top scorer of the Brasileirão and called up again for the Brazilian team, Edenilson spoke about the good phase in an interview with the program Seleção SporTV this Monday afternoon.

The midfielder mentioned how the first contact with the team was, the reasons that made him return and also shared his personal merits with the colorado group.

– It’s a very special moment in my career, I’m enjoying it to the full with my teammates. I’m working hard to put Inter at the top of the championship, which is where this shirt deserves.

I tried to do my best there (in the national team), each day of training I faced as if it were a unique experience, leaving everything behind. I think that was valued on this second call. — Edenilson in an interview with SporTV Selection

1 of 1 Edenilson in Inter’s game against Bahia — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional Edenilson in Inter’s game against Bahia — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional

The Inter midfielder explained what motivated his request to be negotiated with Al Shabab at the end of July. However, the shirt 8 circumvented the situation and remained at the club.

– Pressure at a club the size of Inter is normal, I’ve been here for five seasons and I know it. But I think that at times exaggerated things happened, and the charge seemed personal. So I said that if it was the best way to get new air, and the team to have other players who had the opportunity to play, that’s what I communicated to the board – he explained.

In a new moment now, Edenilson asserted himself as one of the main players in Brazil. Today, he celebrates the paths that took place with the failure of negotiations for his exit.

– I’m very grateful for not having gone (going away). We know what football is like. There really were negotiations on my part, on the part of Inter, we talked a lot. In the end, I ended up thanking all parties that the deal didn’t happen. I’m sure if I were there I wouldn’t be called up – he said.