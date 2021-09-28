Elizabeth Savala tells how she overcame illness that would prevent her from being a mother: ‘I was blessed’ | famous

Motherhood for Elizabeth Savala is not only a dream come true, but also a miracle, as she contradicted medical diagnoses that she could not become pregnant because of a rigorous treatment she underwent for toxoplasmosis in her pre-adolescence.

In a revealing chat with the Novela das 9, podcast, the actress, in addition to telling the backstage of Pai Hérói – a great 1979 success and which is now part of the Globoplay catalog – said how she managed to become the mother of Thiago and Diogo, and the twins Thaddeus and Cyro Picchi (all from the first marriage).

“At 12, I found out that I couldn’t have children because I had toxoplasmosis. And there were two things I really wanted to be in life: a mother and an actress. So, they’re both very important.”

“Being a mother was a very serious dream. It’s a very strong thing in my life and, for me, it was very cool. When you can, choose whether you want or not. When you can’t, that’s what you want, because the human being it’s this way.”

“I was lucky because I had wonderful children! It was a mission to have these four men, four special people. Before children, they are very special human beings.”

Savala explained the entire treatment process, which lasted from 12 to 18. “It was very tough at that time. It was with sulfa (a type of antibiotic), a lot of sulfa! Crazy. I was blessed, I’m a very lucky person. Some people had very serious eye problems.”

“I only came to wear glasses when I was 54 years old because of really tired eyes. So, I am a very lucky person. When I was 18 or 19 years old, I learned through my husband a religion, a philosophy of life, which was the Messianic Church, where there is a prayer called Johrei.”

Religious, the 66-year-old actress believes that faith played a key role in her healing:

“I was very tired, my liver couldn’t take it anymore from so much sulfa, I had fat in my liver. I stopped taking this medicine for a long time, and started receiving Johrei. Then I got pregnant! I forgot about toxoplasmosis. I went running to the doctor. , and he did the test: I was really pregnant and I didn’t have toxoplasmosis anymore. Don’t ask me how, if it was Johrei… I believe so, but that’s a very personal belief.”

“I managed to be a mother of four super healthy people, and one of the things about the disease was this: not being able to get pregnant because I would abort or a child could be born with some problem. It was a great gift that I received from life!”, declared the great mother Savala .

Due to the pandemic, the artist was unable to see her children in person for over a year. During this period, her husband, Camilo Attila, ended up testing positive for Covid-19, but as the two had already taken the two doses of the vaccine, he had only mild symptoms, according to her:

“My husband, who could not possibly have Covid-19, had it. Nobody knows how. He has pulmonary emphysema, heart problems… Luckily, he is vaccinated, took both doses, so it was mild. He didn’t. he needed to be intubated. If he were, he wouldn’t have resisted.”

