Embraer forecasts aircraft deliveries to the Chinese market; Vale, Petrobras, recommendations and more highlights

SAO PAULO – This Tuesday (28)

Embraer highlighted in a statement that it presents this Tuesday during the Zhuhai Airshow, the 13th International Aerospace Aviation Exhibition in China, its most recent study of prospects for this market in the country. The report forecasts new aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years based on passenger demand for air travel in the post-pandemic era. Embraer forecasts that almost 1,500 new aircraft, in the 150-seat category, will be needed in the region by 2040. Among these deliveries, 77% will meet the market’s expansion and 23% will replace aircraft.

“During the pandemic, small and medium-sized aircraft, as well as regional flights, were instrumental in the rapid recovery of connectivity in China. Our E-Jets were one of the first aircraft models to restore frequencies to companies’ air networks. In the post-pandemic era, building a more efficient air transport system is of vital importance. The market demands a more balanced fleet profile and a route structure to serve more secondary markets. Therefore, we believe that, over the next 20 years, aircraft with up to 150 seats will unleash their full potential,” said Guo Qing, Executive Director and Vice President of Commercial Aviation at Embraer China.

The Chinese government recently announced a series of actions to develop infrastructure that includes around 200 new airports to encourage and promote industrial relocation. The importance of regional aircraft continues to grow after Covid-19, playing a key role in launching new services to these airports and in growing demand.

There are currently 91 E-Jets operating in China, flying 550 routes, connecting 150 cities at home and abroad. These aircraft carry around 20 million passengers a year, connecting regional and major routes across China’s different regions.

“Revenue measured in number of passengers per kilometer (RPK) in Chinese civil aviation is expected to grow at an average rate of 4.7% over the next decade, signaling the country’s leadership in aviation recovery. We believe that in the future the Chinese aviation market will be the largest in the world. Embraer has built a strong and positive presence in this region, providing a solid foundation for our most advanced jet, the E2,” said Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation.

The Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem said on Tuesday that its subsidiary Idesa signed a contractual amendment with the Mexican Pemex to settle contractual pending issues.

The additive also provides support for a project to build an ethane import terminal in Mexico and changes the supply commitment to a minimum volume of 30,000 barrels per day.

“The terminal project aims to complement the supply of ethane in Mexico and enable Braskem Idesa to operate at full capacity, with access to new sources of raw materials,” said Braskem.

The agreed volume will be valid until the entry into operation of the ethane import terminal, scheduled for the second half of 2024 or the deadline of February 2025 (subject to extensions if there are delays with licenses), whichever occurs first, explained the Brazilian . The additive defines a preemptive right for Braskem Idesa to purchase all the ethane that Pemex has available and not consume in its own production process until 2045, at prices in accordance with international references.

XP began coverage for Natura&Co shares, with a Buy recommendation and a target price of R$65 per share.

“Our positive view is based on (i) a solid market positioning, through four global brands with complementary pricing and portfolios; (ii) a robust R&D framework [pesquisa e desenvolvimento], which leads to innovative and differentiated products; (iii) our positive view of the Avon acquisition; (iv) interesting positive risks, such as NTCO’s (China and USA) internationalization plans, M&A and the development of a beauty ecosystem; (v) its strong focus on ESG; and (vi) an attractive valuation”, analysts assess.

Good Crop (SOYBEAN3)

Itaú BBA began coverage of Boa Safra shares with an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) with a target price of R$19 for 2022.

BBA claims that the soy harvest has been increasing exponentially in recent decades, and is expected to continue in the coming years. The bank points out that the Ministry of Agriculture projects a compound annual growth rate of 3% for the soybean harvest in Brazil until 2030. For that, producers must need more sophisticated seeds, which brings an opportunity for the Boa Safra.

Vale issued a statement to the market with details about the incident that left 39 employees trapped in the underground of Mina Totten in Sudbury, Ontario (Canada).

“On Sunday afternoon, at the Totten mine, an excavator that was being transported in the access to the underground mine came off, blocking the shaft (openings for the passage of pipes) and, therefore, making the means of transport for employees unavailable” , points the company.

According to the miner, employees were at the mine at the time of the incident and immediately headed to the refuge stations as part of standard procedure.

The miner also said 19 workers who had been trapped in an underground mine in Canada had returned to the surface this Tuesday morning, and the rest are on their way, according to a statement.

The rescued workers are in good health and “are eager to go home,” said the miner.

In the final stretch of the day before, the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, defended the company’s pricing policy during a “surprise” press conference, which pleased the market. Asked about the current gap between international prices and those practiced by the company, both Luna and directors did not rule out new readjustments in fuels.

Executive Director of Sales and Logistics, Cláudio Mastella pointed out that, in recent months, there have been significant changes in the international market, but that most of them were offset by exchange rate fluctuations in the opposite direction. However, a reduction in the supply of oil, especially in the United States, and a perspective of rising international demand for energy sources has pushed up values.

According to Reuters, which cites sources, Silva and Luna were in Brasília on Sunday and Monday to seek alternatives to “buffer” the price of fuel in Brazilians’ pockets, and one of the alternatives is the use of a fund with resources from the pre-salt for a subsidy program.

The talks, before he returned to Rio on Monday, were also aimed at seeking alternatives within the government that would alleviate pressure on Petrobras, since the solution to the problem of high prices, without disrespecting the rules of the fuel market, not with the company, sources added, on condition of anonymity.

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved without restrictions the acquisition of the Santa Amália pasta company by Camil, informed the buyer company on Monday.

The operation, which marked Camil’s entry into the pasta sector, was announced to the market last month, in a R$ 260 million deal. With the purchase, Camil will also assume Santa Amália’s indebtedness of around R$ 150 million.

Enauta announced that the production of the Manati Field was preventively interrupted on September 27,

due to a small gas leak in the onshore part of the pipeline between the compression plant and the gas treatment plant. “The operator is evaluating the causes of the incident and there is still no return forecast”, he highlighted.

Enauta Energia, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has a 45% interest in the Manati Field, located in the Camamu Basin, off the coast of Bahia. On August 16, 2020, the company announced an agreement to sell to Gas Bridge its entire interest in the Field, effective December 31, 2020. The transaction is subject to a series of conditions precedent and the necessary acts for the Contract completion must be completed by December 31, 2021.

On Monday, Eneva inaugurated the Azulão Gas Treatment Unit (UTG), in the field of the same name in Silves (AM), which will send the product by truck for the generation of the Jaguatirica II thermal plant in Roraima, informed the company .

The Azulão-Jaguatirica integrated project, with a total investment of 1.8 billion reais, makes it possible to sell gas from the Azulão field, in the Amazon Basin, purchased three years ago by Eneva from Petrobras, which discovered it in the 1990s and declared it commercial in 2004.

JSL approved the merger of all shares issued by Fadel, purchased by the company in 2020.

Irani Papel e Embalagem announced that it had approved a buyback program of up to 8.2 million common shares, equivalent to 7.76% of the total outstanding papers issued by the company. The operation starts on October 1st.

Bemobi announced a buyback program of up to 3 million shares, with a twelve-month term and starting yesterday.

Telecommunications operator TIM said on Tuesday that its board of directors approved to pay R$137.5 million in interest on equity on October 27th.

Santander Brazil (SANB11)

Bradesco BBI commented on the main conclusions of the meeting on the spin-off (dismemberment) of Getnet. Getnet must pay a fee to Santander Brasil on generated customers. And the bank must pay a fee for the credit generated by the acquired company. The bank also emphasizes that these fees will have to be agreed upon.

BBI says it recognizes the efforts of Santander and Getnet to establish a fair relationship and preserve the interests of minority shareholders. But he says he sees potential conflicts of interest around customer monetization, despite potentially expanding credit origination channels for Santander Brasil.

(with Reuters, Bloomberg and Estadão Content)

