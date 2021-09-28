End of the line and trust from the board: Crespo completes 50 games at São Paulo

The coach Hernán Crespo, completed, in the goalless draw against Atlético-MG, last Saturday (25), 50 games in charge of São Paulo. So far, there have been 24 wins, 16 draws and ten defeats, with an achievement close to 59% of the points.

Crespo arrived at Tricolor in February, shortly after Fernando Dinz’s resignation. After a study by the São Paulo board, where several interviews were made with foreign coaches, such as Marco Silva and Schelotto, the Argentine was chosen at the Morumbi club.

His debut was against Botafogo-SP, at home, when he drew 1-1, by Paulistão. Betting on the scheme with three defenders, characteristic in the history of São Paulo, Crespo managed to lead Tricolor in good games, and achieved the title of the Campeonato Paulista, taking São Paulo out of a line of almost nine years without titles, defeating Palmeiras in the final .

However, after the state title, the São Paulo team began to waver in the season. Playing Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro, the squad began to suffer from several injuries in the players, especially muscles, which hindered the work of the coaching staff.

Eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, Crespo saw the pressure for better results grow, especially with the bad campaign in Brasileirão, where São Paulo is in 13th place, with 27 points. However, the continuity of their work is supported by the board.

Director Carlos Belmonte and president Julio Casares have said several times that they intend to keep the coach regardless of the results. Crespo now has the mission to improve São Paulo’s performance during the season and show that the ‘#CorazónTricolor’, motto of his arrival, continues.