Energy and health to face your busy day

Today, Tuesday (September 28) at Cozinha & Recipes we will talk about breakfast burrito. A great recipe for those who feel the most hungry in the morning and need a recipe to give them energy. So, set aside 15 minutes of your day for 1 healthy and delicious serving.

Learn how to make breakfast burrito

The burrito is an American classic that is a reinterpretation of a Mexican dish that is very successful internationally. However, it is a great alternative for those looking for a complete dish, fast and efficient, see how to make the breakfast burrito.

recipe ingredients

1 teaspoon of pepper paste

1 egg

1 teaspoon of rapeseed oil

50g of cabbage

7 cherry tomatoes, cut in half

½ small, sliced ​​avocado

1 integral tortilla wrap, such as rappi 10

Breakfast burrito step by step

First, beat the pepper paste with the egg and some seasoning in a container. So, heat the oil in a large skillet, add the cabbage and tomatoes.

Then cook until the cabbage is wilted and the tomatoes have softened, then move everything to the side of the pan. Then pour the beaten egg into the clean half of the skillet and stir. So, place everything in the center of the tortilla, top with the avocado, then wrap and eat immediately.

Recipe consumption suggestion

Our consumption suggestion for the breakfast burrito is that you eat with a natural juice, ice and your favorite spices. Therefore, it is very worthwhile to test this option to start the day with the best of energy.

