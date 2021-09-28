Energy crisis in China paralyzes factories of companies like Apple and Tesla – 27/09/2021 – Market

Growing power outages are suspending the activities of many factories in China, including many of Apple’s and Tesla’s suppliers. Some stores in the northeast of the country are candlelit and malls close early as the economic impact increases.

China is experiencing an energy crisis as a shortage of coal supplies, stricter emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry push coal prices to record highs and trigger widespread restrictions on its use.

Rationing was adopted during peak hours in many parts of northeast China last week, and residents of cities like Changchun said the cuts were coming earlier and lasting longer, state media reported.

This Monday (27), State Grid Corp promised to guarantee basic energy supply and avoid cuts.

The energy crisis hurts production in industries in various regions of the country and is affecting the prospects for economic growth, analysts say.

The impact on homes and non-industrial users comes as nighttime temperatures approach freezing in China’s far north cities. The National Energy Agency (NEA) has advised coal and natural gas companies to secure enough energy supplies to keep homes warm through the winter.

The energy squeeze is irritating the Chinese stock market at a time when the world’s second-largest economy is already showing signs of slowing.