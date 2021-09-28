Entrepreneurs ask Brazil to assume leadership on climate issues

by Jake Spring

(Reuters) – Executives from more than 100 major corporations have called for Brazil to take a leading role in the UN climate talks in November, as the destruction of the Amazon rainforest during Bolsonaro’s government leaves the country in a position of environmental pariah on the planet.

Business leaders, including presidents of Brazilian companies or Brazilian units of multinational companies, warned in a joint letter that Brazil could be “excluded from a new climate-economic order that is consolidating before our eyes”.

Signatories include local directors of e-commerce company Amazon, oil company Shell, as well as CEOs of JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, and aircraft manufacturer Embraer.

“Brazil must maintain its centrality in this dialogue, under penalty of enormous damage to the productive sector and to Brazilian society,” says the letter.

The document calls for an agreement on rules for global carbon markets, one of the main points of friction in past negotiations at the UN.

At the last major UN climate summit, in 2019, countries failed to reach an agreement on carbon markets, with Brazil, Australia and others refusing to abandon the requirement to transfer credits from older carbon trading schemes.

The letter also asks Brazil to take steps to curb illegal deforestation in the Amazon.

Deforestation and fires in the Brazilian Amazon soared after President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019, causing an international uproar over the fact that the president has not done enough to stop the devastation of the forest.

Deforestation hit the worst result in 12 years in 2020, with the destruction of an area nearly 14 times the size of New York City.

In August, Environment Minister Joaquim Pereira Leite indicated a policy change that included a doubling of the environmental inspection budget, providing for the hiring of 700 environmental inspectors.

Bolsonaro said in his speech at the UN General Assembly last week that Brazil is committed to preservation, and has pledged to fight illegal deforestation, although environmental groups are skeptical that the tone of compromise could represent a real change in the government agenda.