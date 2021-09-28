Erasmo Viana says that Aline Mineiro’s lesbian kiss ‘was disrespectful’

Erasmo Viana and Aline Mineiro (photo: Reproduo/Playplus)

The farm 13



, at



Record TV,



is collecting several polemics among the confined. Thus, the pedestrians are already agreeing on who to vote for in the next roa formation. During a conversation,



erasmus



and



Victor



commented on the posture of



Aline Mineiro



in reality.

In the chat, the pees believe that the ex-panicat may be burned out of the program. The fitness influencer revealed that he would vote for her for drinking and kissing other women at parties.

“Aline is a real target. I adore her, sweetheart, but she doesn’t know how to play,” said Victor. “I think she shot herself in the foot in those two weeks. First I think she shot herself hard by being compromised, when she drank she got burned cool,” he added.

Erasmus agreed instantly with his fellow inmate. “That’s also one of my reasons for voting. And another thing: at this other party, she was the same, all kinky, talking pissing off at me. She looked at me with a look eating me up. She didn’t learn, old man,” said the influencer.

Victor, then commented on



Leo Lins



, boyfriend of the ex-stage assistant. “Imagine the guy there,” Pecoraro commented. “Even her kissing another woman, it’s a p*t of disrespect, I think. Don’t you think?”, asked the ex-husband of



Gabriela Pugliesi



. “If the guy accepts, it’s all right,” replied the actor. “Still, bro. Unnecessary exposure,” continued Erasmus.

Leo Lins claims that Aline Mineiro can only kiss women



Recently the comedian



Leo Lins



spoke up and explained that the two live in an open relationship. However, the brunette is only allowed to kiss women.

“Girls, it’s free, there’s no problem. Now, boys, if you stay with a guy, so register here: it’s over. By the way, there’s going to be a vacant apartment here,” fired the famous man.

On the web, Leo’s statement was detonated, as he was seen as sexist and fetishistic. “The goodness of the boy and the open machismo”, shot a netizen. “The famous sexualization of bi women,” said one netizen.