Erika says that Day and Nego’s situation is badly told

This afternoon, Rico Melquiades, Marina Ferrari and Erika Schneider talked at the kitchen table of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The group talked about Dayane, who is in the stall again.

In the chat, Rico Melquiades said that Erasmo, Bil, MC Gui and Gui Araujo are not being well regarded by the public and insinuated that Gui tried to stay with Marina for game reasons. The comedian stated that if Dayane, the target of pedestrians, goes to the countryside, he will not be eliminated.

“She’s what I wanted to see out there,” Rico said. Erika and Marina said the former Gran Fratello is very strategist, and Marina said she could vote for Dayane because she didn’t trust her too much.

“I still don’t have 100% confidence in her. While I like her, I still have a back foot,” said the influencer.

The farmer of the week, Erika, talked about the expulsion of Nego do Borel from the program, after the worker went to bed with Dayane while the model was drunk.

“What happened to Nego, nobody knows. One minute it tells one thing, another time it tells another thing,” Erika analyzed.

“I found her manner very strange,” Marina agreed.

Rico then defended Dayane.

“She doesn’t want to harm the guy, she doesn’t want to talk about having sex with the guy. She doesn’t want to expose herself. […] She doesn’t want to expose this here, she’s right,” said the confined.

Marina said she respects Dayane’s stance in this situation.

“Something happened and it’s all wrong,” replied Erika.

“It must have been very heavy. If it were me, I don’t think I would expose either, no. I would prefer not to talk about it anymore because I would be very hurt,” Marina continued.

Rico said he likes the fact that Dayane makes it clear that he’s not on the reality show to please the other participants and that he’s always open to receiving votes. Marina pointed out that the girl, in some situations, has shown that she doesn’t care about the program’s rules and that this is a problem, because everyone works together in the reality show and needs to respect orders.

“I like her. What intrigues me is not understanding what’s going on, her game,” concluded Erika.

