es3tag talks about defeat at Ancient, “when it was 15-0, we only thought about winning at least one round” | DRAFT5

THE complexity had a game to forget against the make clan for the BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2021. The team of Brazilian Marcelo “coldzera” David was defeated 2-1, but what was marked was the crash by 16-0 at Ancient that the team took. After the match, player Patrick “es3tag” Hansen spoke about the painful defeat.
“It took us a long time to decide if we wanted to play Mirage or Ancient. We argued for about 3-4 minutes. FaZe defeated OG in Mirage and generally look confident on this map. she almost defeated the NAVI, although at that time we did not know it. In the end, we thought the opponent was well prepared for the Mirage, so it was better to get Ancient”, commented es3tag.
The first half that ended 15-0 for Finn’s team “karriganAndersen, left a part of the audience in shock. However, es3tag revealed what the teammates talked about in the turn of sides.
“After changing sides on the scoreboard, we talked and just thought of one thing: ‘Guys, let’s not allow this. We’re just going to win one round and it doesn’t matter what happens afterwards.”. Despite the slightest hope of getting the second pistol round, COL failed and Faze Clan scored a perfect 16-0.
Eliminated, Complexity will play the BLAST Premier: Fall Showdown 2021, while Faze Clan and NAVI qualified for the finals that will take place in person in Copenhagen. Coldzera’s next appointment will be the IEM Fall: Europe which will start this Wednesday (29).