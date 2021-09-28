Even admitted to the hospital, Pelé comes up with a new look

Kely Nascimento, Pelé’s daughter, posted another post this Monday with a photo of her father, who is recovering at Albert Einstein Hospital, after surgery to remove a tumor in the right colon.







Daughter of Pelé posts with her father’s new look: ‘Look who dyed their hair today’ Photo: Reproduction Instagram / iamkelynascimento / Estadão

“Look who dyed their hair today to look better and then get out of here!” wrote Kely, with a photo of Pelé beside a nurse Henrique, who, according to her, takes care of his father at night. “Several steps forward and starting the second stage of recovery! Thanks again and always for all the love!”

Hospitalized since August 30 in São Paulo for regular exams, the eternal shirt 10 of Santos and the Brazilian team discovered a tumor in his right colon. On September 4, he was admitted to have the intestinal tumor removed.

His recovery had been good, but he had to return to the ICU at dawn on Friday, September 17, after some breathing difficulties, but according to the doctors this was just a precaution. Since then, he has stabilized and continues to recover in fourth place.

The daughter has made several posts, from her father singing the Santos anthem to playing cards. Pelé also used his social media account to praise Zizinho, who was his idol and would turn 100, and Messi.