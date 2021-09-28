Even with the social tariff, the energy red flag will be maintained; understand

The Social Electricity Tariff, which covers low-income families, will not cancel the imposition of the red tariff flag 2 in October. The information was confirmed by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) last Friday (24/09).

The propulsion spring has been the high cost of generating energy through the operation of thermoelectric plants. This is due to the water crisis that is plaguing the country. According to data released by Aneel, this is the worst crisis in the last 91 years. But so far, there is no real talk of blackout risk.

This tariff flag system works as an extra charge as the cost of generation increases. The flag on level 2 is currently costing around R$ 14.20 in the Brazilian’s pocket for every 100 kilowatt hours (kWh) that are consumed.

The discount percentages that are kept in the Social Tariff, around 10% and 65%, will be deducted already with the value of level 2 for those who consume more than 100 kilowatts/hour. Thus, for those who are beneficiaries of the program, the value will be BRL 9.49.

It is noteworthy that this charging of the water scarcity tariff initially exempted the poorest. However, it did not follow this line and, therefore, whoever is a beneficiary of the Social Tariff will pay for consumption and the level 2 flag, but keeping the discount.

Low-income families are generally automatically included in the Social Electricity Tariff, as long as they are linked to the Federal Government’s Single Registry (Single). Elderly people over 65 and people with disabilities who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) are also entitled.