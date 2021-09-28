‘Everything that exceeds R$ 2 is not our responsibility’, says Petrobras on the rise in gasoline | Economy

“We have a presence and monitoring in various bodies. This gives us comfort to know that Petrobras has very robust governance,” said Joaquim Silva e Luna, president of the state-owned company.

At the press conference, Silva e Luna also stated that Petrobras is responsible for producing and refining the fuel. After that, “she doesn’t manifest anymore”.

In the presentation, the president of the state-owned company exemplified the composition of prices for gasoline at R$ 6.10 per liter: R$ 2 per liter goes to Petrobras, R$ 1.03 per liter goes to the cost of mixing anhydrous ethanol, BRL 0.66 per liter for distribution and resale, BRL 0.69 per liter for federal taxes and 27.5% for state taxes (check below).

“We understand that this [aumento de preços] is with the government, Ministry of Mines and Energy, [Ministério da] Economy and with the Civil House”, he reinforced.

Asked about the variation in the value of fuels, Silva e Luna continues to monitor the value of Brent oil, but this issue is more geopolitical than the market.

“There is no change in Petrobras’ pricing policy. We continue to work in the same way we always work,” he guaranteed.

Regarding LPG, Silva and Luna made a simulation with a 13kg cylinder at R$ 98.30: R$ 46.90 goes to Petrobras, R$ 36.80 for bottling, distribution and resale and R$ 14.60 for taxes state (check below).

The Petrobras press conference was held after President Bolsonaro earlier commented on the increase in fuel prices on Monday (27). “Does anyone think I didn’t want gas at R$4? Or less?” , in a speech during a ceremony at the Palácio do Planalto.

Bolsonaro made the statement at the ceremony commemorating the thousand days of government, which was attended by ministers and parliamentarians from the base of the government.

Gasoline is discharged on the 8th consecutive week

The average price of gasoline rose for the 8th week at gas stations in Brazil and remains above the mark of R$ 6 per liter, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The average price of regular gasoline at the pumps reached R$ 6.092 per liter this week, compared to R$ 6.076 the week before.

The survey also showed high values ​​for ethanol, which reached R$ 4.715 per liter, versus R$ 4.704 in the last week.