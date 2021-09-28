Ex-BBB Ariadna undergoes three plastic surgeries in a hospital in Belo Horizonte – Behavior

Ariadna undergoes plastic surgeries in Belo Horizonte (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) This Monday afternoon (27), the former



BBB



and



On the edge



Ariadna



Arantes



, 27, underwent three more cosmetic procedures. The makeup artist performed abdominoplasty and liposuction on the body and chin in a hospital in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais.

“The day finally arrived. But, before going to the hospital, I had a good breakfast. Yesterday I bought the medicines, which added up to almost 1200 reais. I was hospitalized at 1:00 pm at the Premier Hospital. Dr. Marcus came to take the medicine. markings and finalizing what will actually be done. Abdominoplasty, liposuction, double chin liposuction and maybe thigh lipo, but I don’t think the thigh will roll,” she reported on Instagram, moments before going to the operating table.

After the operation, the influencer, who has gone through more than ten aesthetic procedures in her life, returned to Instagram, where she appeared full of bandages.



Ariadna



he still said that he has never felt so much pain in his entire life.

“I’m feeling a lot, a lot of pain. I have never felt so much pain in surgery. But I will get over it. I cried, asked the doctors to give me medicine, because it was hurting so much. I wasn’t taking it from the pain or the fatigue. But I’m alive, I’m fine,” she said.

Among the procedures by which



Ariadna



passed, they are facial harmonization, sex reassignment surgery, rhinoplasty, silicone breast prostheses, bichectomy and lip filling.