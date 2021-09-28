Exchange Bitfinex Pays Unbelievable $23 Million to Send $100k in USDT

Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange completed a highly consequential transaction today by sending $100,000 in stablecoin Tether (USDT) to subsidiary tier 2 platform DeversiFi. For reasons unknown, the exchange paid 7,676 ETH, equivalent to $23.7 million, noting possibly the highest gas tax ever recorded on the Ethereum blockchain.

According to EtherScan blockchain data, the deposit transaction was initiated at 11:10 UTC this morning from Bitfinex’s second largest wallet, via a second address, to the DeversiFi wallet. The transaction brought an “erroneously high gas rate”, although DeversiFi promoted a service to “avoid gas costs and other problems, saving time and money on each exchange or shipment”.

To account for the enormity of this fee, consider the fact that the average transaction fee on the Ethereum blockchain is currently 0.013 ETH, or $39.96. Also, two weeks ago, $2 billion of BTC was transferred between unknown portfolios for an infinitesimal fee of $0.78.

DeversiFi revealed that it has launched investigation procedures to determine the most likely cause of the issue, while adding that: “no DeversiFi customer funds are at risk and this is an internal issue for DeversiFi to resolve” as well as that the operations were not affected.”

In response, Bitfinex tweeted that: “In transactions like these, the fees are borne by third-party integrations with Bitfinex,” suggesting that the exchange will not directly bear the burden of the fee.

In transactions such as these, the fees are shouldered by third party integrations with Bitfinex. This has also been confirmed by DeversiFi in their recent statement. We look forward to DeversiFi’s investigation and their having this matter sorted on their side. https://t.co/OqwNTuLAel — Bitfinex (@bitfinex) September 27, 2021

In June 2020, another mystery surrounding gas fees occurred, bearing similarities to the Bitfinex case, when three small to medium-sized transactions registered seismic costs, with a transfer of 0.55 ETH leading to US$2.6 million in fees .

At the time, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, said he believed in the human error narrative, adding: “I’m expecting the EIP-1559 to greatly reduce the rate of events like this, reducing the need for users to try to set rates manually. ”

However, experts in the field circulated theories of blackmail, fraudulent activity and even money laundering after the last of the three transactions was confirmed as a “malicious attack” when the wallet owner contacted the mining pool that facilitated the transaction. The owner, in this case, subsequently received 90% of the lost funds.

