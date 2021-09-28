Experiment shows hamster trading in cryptocurrencies — and profiting

A hamster named Mr. Goxx has been trading cryptocurrencies for its owner since June, a German whose identity is unknown. All the fun can be followed in real time on Twitch in broadcasts that reach 13,000 viewers in a few days.

To choose which cryptocurrency will trade, the hamster runs an “intention roulette”. On the other hand, purchases and sales are determined by the path that the animal takes inside the cage — if it enters the tunnel on the right, it buys the assets, if it enters the one on the left, it sells them.

Design on Mr. Goxx’s cage (Photo: Publicity/Twitter)

According to the balance of Mr. Goxx’s portfolio released on Sunday (26), the hamster has already made 173 trades since the beginning of the game in which he managed to profit a little more than 63 euros (about R$400).

The balance represents a 19.41% increase in Mr.Goxx’s cryptocurrency portfolio, which started at 326 euros. Currently, the rodent’s portfolio has an estimated value of 389.27 euros.

The game has already started to gain attention in the crypto community and has even reverberated on the TV news. CNBC. Business Insider also pointed out that Mr. Goxx’s trading already outperforms Bitcoin (BTC) and S&P 500.

Although the trading “strategies” have been working for the past few days, the hamster has started losing money. “After a month of trading, Mr. Goxx is down 7.29% of the original deposit. Mr. Goxx will not be discouraged. He will continue to pursue his dream of becoming the first cryptocurrency whale hamster”, joked the first performance evaluation released in official hamster networks.

In a Protos report, the German behind the joke said that the hamster’s profits from the negotiations are still not enough to cover the cost of building the complex cage, filled with cameras and sensors.

“Since Mr. Goxx is an honest business rodent, he must calculate with about 35% tax being deducted on all his returns, so there’s still some work to be done before he can really talk about making money.” , joked the German to the portal.

He explains that the main cryptocurrencies held by the hamster are now XRP, Tron, ADA and ETH. “There are plans to give Mr. Goxx more control and let him intentionally choose the purchase price if interest in his channel continues to grow,” the project’s creator told Protos. Currently, Mr. Goxx has nearly 5,000 followers on his official Twitch and Twitter profile.