‘F*** of a disrespect’ · TV News

Erasmo Viana criticized Aline Mineiro’s behavior in A Fazenda 2021. On Monday (27), in a conversation with Victor Pecoraro, the fitness influencer said that the ex-panicat committed a “bitch of disrespect” by kissing Dayane Mello in the game .

“I think she [Aline] shot himself in the foot in those two weeks. First, a strong shot in the foot was her being compromised and, when she drank, she was going after the brothers. She got burned cool!”, Pecoraro began, and Viana agreed: “Yes, man! Furthermore, this is also one of my reasons for voting, I will not expose it”.

The actor from As Aventuras de Poliana (2018) warned that his friend should not talk about the case on the live show, and Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband continued: “At this other party, too! Like it or not, she drank, she stayed taradinha, talking bitching with me, these things. With a look eating me, you know?”.

“He hit a 12 in his foot”, pointed out the SBT heartthrob, in reference to a type of weapon. “There was a similar situation in the other reality show, in which a friend participated and one of them harmed her a lot. When you enter with a person from the outside, you can’t hesitate in here. And another thing, even if she’s kissing another woman in this bitching, already it’s a bitch of disrespect,” said Erasmus.

“If the guy accepts, it’s all right,” Victor countered, but Erasmo continued with his reasoning: “Still, it’s really cool. An unnecessary exposure.” “I don’t know what it’s like for her to be committed, the relationship. She’s single, she can do whatever she wants. Now, to be committed, how will it be? I don’t know if this was common in their relationship. Maybe it’s common, because she gave it an opening for this possibility. Now, I don’t know if it’s common with men,” concluded the actor.

Outside of reality, Aline maintains an open relationship with comedian Leo Lins. After the kisses of the beloved, the member of The Night (SBT) explained that the couple accepts that the ex-panicat exchange caresses with other women.

