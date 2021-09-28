Facebook announces investment of US$ 50 million to build metaverse

O Facebook announced this Monday (27) that it will invest US$ 50 million in a partnership to build the so-called metaverse, digital world in which people can use different devices to move and communicate in a virtual environment.

The world’s largest social network has invested heavily in virtual reality and augmented reality, including in headsets, glasses and technological wristbands.

The resources will be used over two years to ensure that the metaverse technologies are “built in an inclusive and empowering way,” said the Facebook.

The company said it plans to work with researchers in four areas, including privacy and data security, to allow users to get help if something they see in the metaverse makes them uncomfortable.

It will also research how to create technologies that are inclusive and win all users, and also “encourage competition” in the industry.

O Facebook has faced a number of problems involving the internet., such as the spread of misinformation and the negative impact of the social network on adolescents.

One Facebook executive will testify on Thursday at a Senate committee hearing of U.S about the impact of your Instagram app on the mental health of young users.

Partners in Facebook’s new metaverse fund include Washington DC’s Howard University, Seoul National University, and the University of Hong Kong.

