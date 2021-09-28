Facebook to invest $50 million to build ‘metaverse’ | Innovation

Facebook announced this Monday (27) that it will allocate US$ 50 million (approximately R$ 270 million) in a partnership to build the so-called metaverse, a kind of digital universe that can be explored by people who are not in the same physical space.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company has invested in virtual reality and augmented reality. In August, subsidiary Oculus announced a test version of an environment designed to simulate face-to-face meetings.

In the most recent release, Facebook compared the creation of a digital universe with the beginning of the internet.

“This is not a product that a company can develop alone. Like the internet, the metaverse exists regardless of whether Facebook is there or not,” the company said.

“And it won’t be developed overnight. Many of these products will become reality in the next 10 to 15 years,” he added.

The company indicated that the objective of the investment is to ensure that the metaverse is developed responsibly. The company claims that the amount will be used over two years so that the new technologies are “inclusive and empowering”.

“Through this fund, we will collaborate with partners in industry, civil rights groups, governments, nonprofits and academic institutions to determine how to build these technologies responsibly,” the company said.

According to Facebook, the creation of the metaverse will feature experts in an initiative focused on four main areas: economic opportunity; privacy; security and integrity; and equity and inclusion.

Partners in Facebook’s new fund include the Organization of American States (OAS), Howard University in the United States, Seoul National University in South Korea, and the University of Hong Kong.