‘Fala, Zezé’: CSA striker suffers racial injury from Cruzeiro supporter on social media – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Disclosure/CSA Iury Castilho celebrated the winning goal over Cruzeiro remembering Thiago Neves’ famous phrase

Striker Iury Castilho, from the CSA, was the target of racial slur by a Cruzeiro supporter in Instagram direct messages. The player scored the victory goal in a 2-1 comeback over Raposa, this Sunday (26), at Independência, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship.

In the messages, revealed by journalist Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper The day, the fan identified on the social network as Thiago Henrique shoots Iury Castilho with words such as “disgraced, broken into, fdp” before sending an audio saying: “monkey, son of a mare, respect bastard… black fuck… fdp. .. will take it in the c*… monkey”.

Yuri, a CSA forward, suffered racism and threats from a Cruzeiro fan. The athlete, who is represented by lawyers Renan Coelho Costa and Neimar Quesada, will take criminal action. In a voice message, the fan told Yuri: “Bastard. Black f…” pic.twitter.com/xhM3bGr99M — Venê Casagrande (@venecasagrande) September 27, 2021

In celebration of the goal, Iury Castilho ran with his hand close to his ear and saying several times “Speak, Zezé”, in reference to the conversation leaked in 2019 between midfielder Thiago Neves and the then director of Cruzeiro, Zezé Perrella. At the time, Fox was fighting relegation and the shirt 10 demanded the payment of part of the back wages on the eve of the match against CSA, for Serie A, saying: “If we don’t win at CSA, for God’s sake”

In contact with the report from Itatiaia, the CSA said it would release an official statement on the matter in the next few hours.