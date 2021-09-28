Farm 13: Erasmo says that Aline Mineiro is making “p*taria” when kissing women, and criticizes Dayane Mello: “It’s a devil, a Satan”; watch

The haters club in full swing! This Monday afternoon (27), Erasmo Viana and Victor Pecoraro made several criticisms of the attitudes of Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro in “A Fazenda 13”. After a report by the actor, the fitness influencer even called the “Grande Fratello” finalist “the devil” and “Satan”.

The peons were in the room talking when they began to complain about Aline’s posture and the fact that she had already kissed Dayane a few times, even though she was committed to the comedian Léo Lins. “If you come in with someone from outside, you can’t hesitate in here”, said Erasmus, who still classified these interactions as “p*taria” and “disrespect”. “And another thing, even her kissing another woman in this p*t, it’s already a f*ck of disrespect, I think. Do not you think?”, completed.

“If the guy accepts, it’s all right”, replied Pecoraro. The model did not agree with the argument. “Still, it’s a pretty f*cking exhibition. It’s an unnecessary exposure”, said Viana. Last week, Aline’s boyfriend had already revealed that the two have this opening in their relationship, so that the ex-panicat can relate to the women she wants – but only women.

Shortly after, the two focused their criticisms on Day, when Victor cited a situation that would have happened between her and Tiago Piquilo. “Another situation that I, being in the person’s shoes, would never leave. Ti said there’s someone out there. He was lying on an ottoman, Day came on top of the guy, like rubbing herself, rubbing it like that. And he did laughing like that [colocou as mãos na cabeça]“, began the actor, much to Erasmus’ surprise.

“If it’s me, I say: ‘Oops, are you crazy, daughter?’ Time I saw it coming, I was already leaving”, complemented Victor, who evaluated that his co-star was a “sucker” for not having reacted. “He gave a little flinch. Of being nice, he was a sucker”, added the actor. It was at this time that Erasmo detonated the former participant of the Italian “Big Brother”. “F*ck, Day is a devil, a satan, old man”, countered the model, causing Pecoraro to laugh. PlayPlus’s live stream cut the cameras and focused outside the house. Watch:

Shortly thereafter, Aline’s official profile posted a very sharp response about Erasmus and Victor’s opinion. “What fault do I have if my freedom suffocates you?”, said the account of the model, joining the conversation between the two and several videos of the girl with the song “INTERE$$EIRA”, by Luísa Sonza. In another very direct indirect, Aline’s team fired: “Talking behind your back is easy, I want to see you come and talk to your face. Lacks courage, right?”.

