FBI investigates Britney Spears’ father after allegations







Photo: Instagram / Britney Spears / Modern Popcorn

After the new complaints made by the documentary ‘Controlling Britney Spears‘, the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, became the target of an investigation by the FBI, which seeks to determine whether he abused the power granted to him by his daughter’s legal guardianship.

Released by surprise over the weekend on the Hulu platform, ‘Controlling Britney Spears’ denounced a “surveillance network” through which Jamie spied every move and word Britney spoke, including in her bedroom.

Given the content of the documentary, Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, reinforced this Monday (27) his petition to remove Jamie immediately from the command of judicial protection. In the document, he characterized the singer’s father’s behavior as “a terrifying and excessive invasion of his adult daughter’s privacy.”

Rosengart’s petition further argues that “regardless of where these accusations go, what is impossible to deny is how alarming they are to Ms. Spears, and how much they heighten the urgency of removing Mr. Spears [da tutela] immediately”.

According to the website deadline, the FBI investigation is in its early stages.

‘Controlling Britney Spears‘ is a sequel to ‘Framing Britney Spears’, which drew worldwide attention to the scandal of the pop singer’s tutelage. With the same ‘Framing’ crew, led by director Samantha Stark and producer-screenwriter Liz Day, the film hit Hulu four days before a similar documentary landed on Netflix. ‘Britney vs. Spears’, which opens on Tuesday (28), promises to make similar disclosures against abuses committed by the guardianship.

The judicial protection in question was established in 2008, after the hospitalization of Britney in rehab, and determined in a 10-minute court hearing, which left Jamie Spears in charge of all decisions regarding the artist’s life and career.

The controversial decision remains until today and enriched the singer’s father. But since the release of ‘Framing’, the case has taken on new and dramatic developments, culminating in the departure of Britney to court to denounce his own father for a situation analogous to slavery. She was also able to exchange the court-appointed defender with an attorney of her own choosing. And thanks to the media repercussion of the situation, it took jaime to announce his willingness to give up his daughter’s guardianship.

By the way, the production of these films, with testimonies and controversial data leaks, may be behind the sudden change of the father of Britney in relation to the maintenance of guardianship. He now accepts to participate in a “transition phase”. But Britney’s lawyer has been steadfast in not accepting a deal, seeking an immediate end to Jamie’s control over the artist’s life.

‘Framing Britney Spears‘ was released in Brazil by Globoplay, but there is still no forecast for the arrival of the continuation in the national market.