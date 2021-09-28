Felipe Dylon lives romance with fan after 18 years; understand the story | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Felipe Dylon gets involved with fan

Felipe Dylon is in the mood for his hit “Musa do Verão”! Businesswoman Mayra Wenzel has been sharing records from the last weekend with the singer on her Instagram. The detail is that Mayra, 31, was a fan of the artist.

On her social media profile, she shared several old photos alongside Dylon. “My favorite #tbt of magic,” wrote Mayra. For UOL’s “Splash”, Mayra gave details of her relationship with the artist. According to the businesswoman, the two live a colorful friendship. “I’m a fan of Felipe from the old days and I met him again after many years. Right now, we’re getting to know each other better,” Mayra said.

The businesswoman revealed that she has followed the singer since the early 2000s, when she was 13 years old. “Our story is very beautiful, it is about a fan and an idol who meet again after many, many years. I was present in many moments of Felipe’s life, at the beginning of his career. He was always extremely considerate and affectionate with me, like this as it was with all the fans”, he confessed in a conversation with “Splash”, from UOL.

On her official Instagram profile, Mayra published, on Sunday (26), a photo with the “colorful friend”. She and Dylon went to accompany Lipe Dylong, the singer’s father, in the Arpoador surf championship. The “almost father-in-law” won the battery of “legends”.

But this was not the first encounter after the “fan era”. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the two met. “We had met, but then the pandemic situation got worse and we stayed away for many months. Now that we are vaccinated, it was safer to see each other again, because as I’m from São Paulo and he’s from Rio we depend on an airlift,” he explained to Splash.