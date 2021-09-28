Feud between Neymar and Mbappé gains space in the international press

The apparent feud between Neymar and Mbappé has been gaining ground in the international press. After leaving the field complaining that the Brazilian does not pass him the ball, the Frenchman made public his discontent with his teammate, which was not well received by the fans or by the newspapers.

The newspaper ‘L’Équipe’ criticized Mbappé’s attitude and said he and Neymar “were running into each other on the field” during PSG’s victory over Montpellier. ‘Le Parisien’ and ‘Telefoot’ also came out in defense of the Brazilian, rescuing that Mbappé would not receive passes for losing many of the chances created by Neymar.

Mbappé has also been frowned upon by fans since he refused to renew with PSG. The organizer even asked him to “stop disturbing the environment and assume responsibilities.” In addition to the problems outside the field, within the four lines, the attacker has not been doing well either: there are already four games without scoring, his worst sequence since 2019.

In addition to the problems between the strikers, the PSG locker room has yet another egos fight between goalkeepers Navas and Donnarumma. The Italian is not happy to be on the bench at the same time as he sees his teammates defending Navas’s starting point. As a result, Italian newspapers claim that Donnarumma’s agent is already working on a possible transfer from the Italian to Juventus.