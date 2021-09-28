FGTS, learn how to withdraw money from active and inactive accounts

The Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) is a benefit created by opening an account directly linked to the employment contract. Thus, at the beginning of each month, companies deposit the corresponding amount of 8% of each employee’s salary.

The Guarantee Fund is entirely formed by the monthly deposits that the company makes, and the balance belongs exclusively to the worker who, in certain situations, can make the total or partial withdrawal of these amounts.

FGTS withdrawal

The possibilities of withdrawal from the FGTS are provided for in Law 8036/90 and among these hypotheses the most common is the one in which the worker is dismissed without just cause, thus guaranteeing the famous withdrawal-termination of the Guarantee Fund.

It is worth remembering that the FGTS has two types of accounts, the first of which is the active account, which is nothing more than the FGTS account linked to the employment contract of the current job, and the inactive accounts, which are those accounts of previous workers of the worker.

However, as provided for in Law 8.036, the FGTS can be withdrawn under the following conditions, retirement, personal, urgent and serious need, resulting from a natural disaster caused by rains or floods that have reached the worker’s area of ​​residence; when the emergency situation or the state of public calamity is thus recognized, through an ordinance of the federal government; worker’s death; age 70 years or older; HIV or cancer carrier; terminal stage due to serious illness (employee or dependent) and acquisition of a home, liquidation or repayment of debt or payment of part of the housing financing installments.

In addition, the withdrawal-birthday, the most recent form of the FGTS, is currently released, in which, in the month of birthday, the worker receives a portion of the balance of the Guarantee Fund accounts.