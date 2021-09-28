Fiat confirms Pulse launch for October 19

Fiat do Brasil confirmed today (27), the launch of the Pulse for October 19th, Tuesday. Positioned above the Argo, the model will reach the market with a 1.3 aspirated and 1.0 turboflex engine, with two gearbox options.

Pulse will be the brand’s first compact SUV in Brazil, and prices must be below R$ 100,000, thus being able to receive IPI exemption on acquisition by PwD. The model is completely new and will debut the brand’s new modular platform, named MLA.

The Pulse will have a slightly larger wheelbase than the Argo and Cronos duo, they are 11mm more. In addition, the SUV will also debut the new 1.0 liter turbocharged engine, which will have more than 20 kgfm of torque and estimated power between 125 and 130 horsepower.

Well resolved, the Pulse brings an exterior and interior completely different from the other models in the range. Pulse will be equipped with the latest generation of the company’s multimedia center, Connect////Me. In addition, it is hoped that the model will bring the adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking features that already equip Toro.

Photos: Fiat Pulse

