Fiat prepares suspension of employment contract due to lack of chip

Lay-off is the term used for the temporary suspension of the employment contract, a resource used by several companies, especially assemblers, for the removal of a group of employees for a certain time, which in Brazil is up to one year, according to the latest rules.

Fiat, in Betim, is already preparing its lay-off to overcome the chip crisis. Making the Mobi, Uno, Argo, Strada, Grand Siena and Doblò models in the city of Minas Gerais, as well as the Pulse, the Italian automaker “scares” when informing that at least 6,500 workers will be involved in the suspension.

That’s a huge number, half the staff at Fiat’s massive plant. In addition, the period can last from two to four months and this will have a direct impact on production, no doubt. Stellantis informed that the application of this labor tool is still under study.

Even having “sustained” the market volume at this time of semiconductor scarcity, Stellantis was the third that lost most production in the country, behind GM and Volkswagen. Even though it achieved absolute leadership with Fiat and positioned Jeep well, the company was forced to slow down in order not to stop completely.

Having already made an agreement with the employees, Stellantis will pay the full salary for those who receive up to R$ 3.5 thousand. Those who receive above will have a salary reduction and those who will undergo professional training, which will be online, will receive a stipend of R$ 70.00 to pay for the internet.

As a result, Stellantis foresees difficult days in the second half of 2021, but has not yet given a date for the lay-off to take place, as this depends on the semiconductor shipments sent to the automaker. It’s something that can change from one day to the next, as we’ve already seen in some cases.

In the sector, Scania will be paralyzed in the ABC paulista for 12 days in September, while VW suspends the two shifts of Anchieta from today (27) to 6 October. In Taubaté, a shift will be suspended for the same period.

